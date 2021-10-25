Porsche Taycan 4S – long-term review

Hello and welcome to life with a Cupra Leon Estate. Oh we do all love a fast handsome estate, and here is one. It has 310bhp, which is near as makes very little difference to what you get in an Audi S4 Avant. OK the Audi is a V6 and this is a four, but the Audi's a diesel and this is petrol. Which is more fun. The Cupra is four-wheel-drive too, which will be handy as we get through autumn into winter. A seven-speed DSG is mandatory with this engine.

