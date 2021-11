The average cost of a data breach, according to the latest research by IBM, now stands at USD 4.24 million, the highest reported. The leading cause? Compromised credentials, often caused by human error. Although these findings continue to show an upward trend in the wrong direction, the challenge itself is not new. What is new is the unprecedented and accelerated complexity of securing the workplace. CISOs/CIOs are dealing with legacy systems, cloud hosting, on-prem, remote workers, office based, traditional software, and SaaS.

