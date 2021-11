BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state lawmaker from Howard is proposing the elimination of the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District. Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard) is proposing the legislation to “eliminate a costly, unnecessary, government program,” according to highlights of the bill. Steffen tells Action 2 News that the board members do not receive payment, but the Stadium District racks up $120,000 to $150,000 a year for administration costs. He added that the Stadium District completed its duties of overseeing Lambeau Field renovations and a sales tax to cover the costs in 2015.

