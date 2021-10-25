Wilt Cares About The Valley

ALAMOSA — The Care and Share Food Bank open house was an educational opportunity to introduce the plan for the old Budweiser building located at 5858 Budweiser Way, the newest distribution center in their network. A member of national food bank association Feeding America, Care and Share started in Colorado Springs in 1972 and was incorporated in 1974. Care and Share works to gather and distribute food to partner organizations, among those are 250 partners throughout Southern Colorado and 12 food pantries and meal programs in the San Luis Valley alone. The latest expansion was back in 1996 when they opened a new distribution center in Pueblo. A fully realized distribution center in Alamosa will allow Care and Share to streamline the process and cut lengthy and expensive stops out of a supply chain to help feed Southern Colorado.
