Elections

Wilt Cares About The Valley

Daily News-Record
 8 days ago

The Valley should reelect Tony Wilt. He has been there for us. His work was key to the Interstate 81 improvements coming our way (three lanes in the ‘Burg, better bridges and ramps). Along with all the other issues he has worked on, he is proud that he...

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 0

Daily News-Record

Helsley Seeks To Oust Wilt In 26th District

On Tuesday, voters in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be taking to the polls for the general election. In the 26th House of Delegates District, voters choose between incumbent Republican Tony Wilt, of Broadway, and challenger Bill Helsley, a Democrat from McGaheysville. On some issues, the two candidates aligned on...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

DUREGGER: Glenn Youngkin does not care about Virginia

One of the most important elections in state history is set to take place next week. Virginia is considered a purple state that has leaned increasingly Democratic over the past decade, making it a key player in federal politics. The gubernatorial race between candidates Glenn Youngkin and former governor Terry McAuliffe is crucial. It marks the first major election since the 2020 presidential election, making it both an indicator of the future of Virginia’s political identity and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily News-Record

Kitchen, Runion Seeking 25th House District

During the 2019 general election, Republican Chris Runion, Democrat Jennifer Kitchen and Independent Janice Lee Allen ran against each other for the 25th House of Delegates District seat. Runion, of Bridgewater, handily won the election with 58% of the district’s vote. Runion’s first term was spent during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Daily News-Record

Vote Tony Wilt

Over the last several years, I’ve had a few issues with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles that I was unable to get resolved. Each time I reached out to Del. Tony Wilt’s office they promptly got it taken care of. I’m thankful that we have a delegate like Tony Wilt who is responsive to the citizens he represents. I know my experience is not unique; he has helped many others that have had issues with Virginia’s bureaucracy.
POLITICS
Daily News-Record

Wilt, Helsley Make Pitch At JMU As Election Day Nears

Over 30 James Madison University students sat and listened Monday to the two candidates seeking to represent the 26th House of Delegates District and asked a range of questions from the Second Amendment to health care and everything in between during a traveling town hall. Incumbent Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Daily News-Record

Central Shenandoah Health District Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots

The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering booster shots for those most at risk of getting hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. “I think the biggest thing is that vaccinations affect different people differently,” said Steve Powell, Rockingham County emergency medical services division chief. “Some people get vaccinations and they never have an issue, then other people need, for lack of a better word, a booster to improve their response” to fight the virus.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Times-Union Newspaper

Valley Looking At Child Care Options

MENTONE – Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation may be opening a staff child care center, the Tippecanoe Valley School Board heard Tuesday. According to information provided at the meeting, the child care center would be for staff children only and the location for the center is still to be determined. Meagan...
MENTONE, IN
Argus Observer Online

It's time to vote: What to know about Election Day in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — It is officially Election Day. Although there’s no high-profile races such as for president or governor, voters today will decide on dozens of important local races, such as city councils, mayors, school boards and much more. One change to note: If a race is uncontested, meaning one...
TWIN FALLS, ID
WJHL

Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations plateauing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations within Ballad Health’s 21-county service area remained at a plateau on Tuesday, with one more hospitalization since Monday. While the system reported decreases in admissions and discharges, it also saw two more patients move to the Intensive Care Unit due to the virus, and six additional patients are […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Daily News-Record

McAuliffe Helped Us Before

It’s unfortunate that many feel they need to choose a governor for Virginia who they see as not representing them in important ways. However, I still feel it’s important to vote. For me, this election is about protecting what we have. Unfortunately, the main question being posed of government is,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
chestertownspy.org

Out and About (Sort of): Health Care Crisis by Howard Freedlander

Amid our current shortage of consumer products, caused primarily by delays in producing and delivering them, another more concerning phenomenon has arisen: the dearth of nurses. It is a problem that outweighs whether Christmas gifts will arrive on time, if at all. As I drive by retail outlets, I constantly...
HEALTH SERVICES
Independent Record

Feaver cares about working men and women

Eric Feaver spent a lifetime working for living wages for everyday working folks like me. How do I know that? Because he was the guy who pushed for my pay raise as a state employee, who protected my retirement benefits against raids by the legislature, and who led the fight for my health care benefits. He was also the state leader who got our minimum wage put on the ballot and voted on by the people – and increased. Eric is a tireless advocate for working people and he will bring that ethic and attitude as a City Commissioner, fighting for fairness for the working people who are the backbone of our great city. Support him. Vote for Eric.
POLITICS
Alamosa Valley Courier

Valley welcomes Care and Share distribution center

ALAMOSA — The Care and Share Food Bank open house was an educational opportunity to introduce the plan for the old Budweiser building located at 5858 Budweiser Way, the newest distribution center in their network. A member of national food bank association Feeding America, Care and Share started in Colorado Springs in 1972 and was incorporated in 1974. Care and Share works to gather and distribute food to partner organizations, among those are 250 partners throughout Southern Colorado and 12 food pantries and meal programs in the San Luis Valley alone. The latest expansion was back in 1996 when they opened a new distribution center in Pueblo. A fully realized distribution center in Alamosa will allow Care and Share to streamline the process and cut lengthy and expensive stops out of a supply chain to help feed Southern Colorado.
ALAMOSA, CO
27 First News

Check out the new exciting primary care option in the Mahoning Valley

Heyday Health is an exciting new primary care option for adults on Medicare and Medicare Advantage in the Mahoning Valley. Designed for older adults, Heyday offers convenient care with in-home, video, and phone visits – all at no additional cost. Plus, appointments are now available for new patients the same day they call.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Manchin says $1.75 trillion reconciliation process is 'recipe for economic crisis,' urges passage of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a short press briefing Monday afternoon called for a House vote on the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and criticized some progressive Democrats’ threats to vote down the legislation if a $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill is not completed as “not how the United States Congress should operate.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

