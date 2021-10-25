Wilt Cares About The Valley

Eric Feaver spent a lifetime working for living wages for everyday working folks like me. How do I know that? Because he was the guy who pushed for my pay raise as a state employee, who protected my retirement benefits against raids by the legislature, and who led the fight for my health care benefits. He was also the state leader who got our minimum wage put on the ballot and voted on by the people – and increased. Eric is a tireless advocate for working people and he will bring that ethic and attitude as a City Commissioner, fighting for fairness for the working people who are the backbone of our great city. Support him. Vote for Eric.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO