Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'has come too far to give up' after Manchester United thrashing by Liverpool

By BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has "come too far to give up" despite overseeing Sunday's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United project is 'taking TOO LONG', insists Bastian Schweinsteiger... as former man hits out at lack of 'strategy and DNA' after Liverpool mauling

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's project at Manchester United is not delivering results quickly enough, according to the club's former midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. United added the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to their squad in the summer, but they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with three defeats after their thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday.
LFCTransferRoom

'It Is the Darkest Day I’ve Had' - Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Liverpool Defeat

Liverpool dominated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford yesterday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said it was his worst day as Manchester United's manager. This next week won't be easy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian was already under a huge amount of pressure before Jurgen Klopp's team put five past them in their own backyard.
Conor McGregor calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's role at Manchester United to be 'rearranged' after the heavy defeat by Liverpool... and the UFC superstar slams his side as 'a bunch of young fellas talking to each other'

Conor McGregor has waded into the debate over whether Manchester United should sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, insisting his role needs to be 'rearranged' as he faces growing pressure after his side's poor start to the season. Despite the axe seemingly looming yesterday in the wake of the chastening 5-0...
Liverpool#Manchester United
Ronald Koeman is not the only manager to be sacked in bizarre fashion after Barcelona fired him on the plane home... Martin Jol was axed by Tottenham at HALF TIME and Gus Poyet discovered his fate while appearing on Match of the Day!

Ronald Koeman's sacking late on Wednesday night as Barcelona manager was not surprising, the manner in which it was carried out though did raise a few eyebrows. Reports claim that following a surprise 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano, president Joan Laporta finally pulled the trigger on the Dutchman's reign at the Nou Camp during a flight back from LaLiga clash.
Gary Neville DOES lay into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff after Manchester United's 'really disturbing' first half capitulation against Liverpool as he warns it puts 'massive pressure' on the Norwegian

Gary Neville has laid into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United were put to the sword by Liverpool in a first-half shocker saw them go in at half-time 4-0 down. Naby Keita scored after just five minutes for the Reds and it didn't let up from there for the hosts, with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah (twice) cashing in as the Red Devils made an astonishing capitulation in front of furious fans.
SkySports

Manchester United 'like a holiday camp' and 'too nice' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't give players crucial fear factor, says Jamie Redknapp

The Manchester United dressing room is "like a holiday camp" and the owners can't allow the current situation to run until the end of the season, says Jamie Redknapp. United were hammered 5-0 at home to rivals Liverpool on Sunday and despite spending heavily to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer, one point from their last four Premier League games has left them eight points behind league leaders Chelsea.
The Independent

Neil Warnock says he may never watch football again when he quits management

Neil Warnock will set a new record in English management on Tuesday night but admitted he may never watch football again once he hangs up his tracksuit.The 72-year-old Middlesbrough boss equalled Dario Gradi’s 1,601 games as a professional manager when he took charge of Saturday’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Birmingham, and will eclipse it at Luton.He will do so having enjoyed a hugely eventful career since he took charge of his first match at Scarborough, a 2-2 fourth division draw with Wolves in August 1987, but acutely aware of the mounting pressure in the modern game.Asked how he...
AFP

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a dismal run of results in the Premier League. "Nuno Espirito Santo conducted himself with integrity, good grace and civility throughout his short time at Spurs," it said.
The Independent

Raul Jimenez strikes as Wolves see off sloppy Everton

Raul Jimenez bagged his first Molineux goal for over a year to inspire Wolves to a narrow 2-1 win over Everton.The forward, fit again after recovering from a life-threatening fractured skull 12 months ago, scored at home for the first time since October 2020.It was also his 50th goal for Wolves – and second of the season – as the Mexico international proved beyond doubt he has lost nothing following the horror injury.Max Kilman’s first goal for the hosts set them on their way and they now sit seventh in the Premier League.They lost four of their first five under...
The Independent

Bruno Lage thinks patience is a virtue as Wolves maintain rise with Everton win

Boss Bruno Lage believes patience is a virtue after in-form Wolves maintained their recent rise.Raul Jimenez’s first strike at Molineux since returning from a fractured skull and Max Kilman’s maiden Wolves goal earned a 2-1 win over Everton on Monday.Alex Iwobi’s second-half consolation could not stop the hosts from going seventh in the Premier League after a fourth win in five games.They lost their opening three matches of the season without scoring but Lage, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer, always had faith.He said: “At the beginning we played three games with good performances but no points and...
The Independent

Sam Johnstone: West Brom to ramp up contract talks with England international

West Brom will ramp up contract talks with Sam Johnstone in January to convince the England international to stay.The goalkeeper’s deal expires at the end of the season and he is reportedly attracting interest from Southampton West Ham and Tottenham.Albion are third in the Sky Bet Championship, nine points behind leaders Bournemouth ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Hull.Boss Valerien Ismael said: “From January we will start to go more intensively in the discussion but at the moment we’re all focused on the pitch, on the performances.“We know what we have to do to give ourselves a good position...
What an appointment': Rio Ferdinand insists Tottenham are 'lucky' to have secured Antonio Conte's services...while Eniola Aluko insists Spurs will benefit from his relationship with the players after witnessing his bond with John Terry at Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand says Tottenham are 'lucky' to have secured the services of former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. Tottenham confirmed the appointment of Conte as their new manager after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday. Ferdinand believes Conte is capable of 'changing' Spurs into...
The Independent

Jordan Henderson urges Liverpool fans to give Luis Suarez a ‘nice reception’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits Luis Suarez played a big role in his own career and believes the former Reds striker deserves the appreciation of Anfield.The Atletico Madrid player returns to his former home in the Champions League on Wednesday and looks set to start with Antoine Griezmann suspended.His only other previous visit as an opponent was for the famous 4-0 semi-final comeback against Barcelona when the circumstances of the occasion did not lend themselves to a warm reception either before or after the game.Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014 and was the...
Revealed: United's Player of the Month

The brilliant no.7 has now picked up the trophy in both of his months back at the club, following his sensational summer switch from Juventus at the end of August. Fans voted in their thousands to decide the outcome, with David De Gea in second spot and fit-again Marcus Rashford placed third.
