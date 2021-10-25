Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'has come too far to give up' after Manchester United thrashing by Liverpool

Raul Jimenez bagged his first Molineux goal for over a year to inspire Wolves to a narrow 2-1 win over Everton.The forward, fit again after recovering from a life-threatening fractured skull 12 months ago, scored at home for the first time since October 2020.It was also his 50th goal for Wolves – and second of the season – as the Mexico international proved beyond doubt he has lost nothing following the horror injury.Max Kilman’s first goal for the hosts set them on their way and they now sit seventh in the Premier League.They lost four of their first five under...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO