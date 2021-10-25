CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

By LISA MASCARO, HOPE YEN , Associated Press
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority...

Troubles at home shadow Biden's climate efforts abroad

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Joe Biden joined other world leaders Tuesday to highlight the importance of preserving forests as a force against global warming, whipping up ambitions at a U.N. climate summit abroad even as a coal-state U.S. senator is again threatening Biden's landmark climate legislation at home. Comments by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Competitive Virginia governor's race to test Biden's appeal

RICHMOND, Va. — The first major test of how voters feel about Joe Biden's presidency is unfolding in Virginia, where a governor's race that was supposed to be a comfortable win for Democrats is instead ending in suspense. Terry McAuliffe, one of the most prominent figures in Democratic politics and...
VIRGINIA STATE
