Lewis Hamilton is facing the most intense battle of his career against Max Verstappen, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who believes the seven-time world champion has experienced “nothing” like this season’s title challenge. Hamilton has won six of the last seven drivers’ championships and has been involved in titles races against Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg, with many of those title-winning seasons coming down to the last race of the calendar. The Mercedes driver trails Verstappen by six points with six races of the season remaining as Formula 1 heads to the Texas this weekend for...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO