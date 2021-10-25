CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Precautionaria: Risk-averse Europe is undermining innovation in sustainable farming and battling climate change

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Europe has been suffering from a disease outbreak that is debilitating its population, leading to economic malaise and destroying its innovative culture and entrepreneurial mindset. It’s called “precautionaria” and...

Power Hungry Podcast and Video: GLP’s Jon Entine on the ‘disinformation industry’ blocking innovation in biomedicine and sustainable agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Energy journalist Robert Bryce interviews Genetic Literacy Project executive director Jon Entine on the politics of innovation in biotechnology—how precautionary skeptics are retarding efforts to address a range of challenges, from climate change to food insecurity.
Russia Is No Longer Europe's Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn't matter whether Russia couldn't, or wouldn't, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It's also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
Leaders commit to 30% methane cut at climate summit

Dozens of countries on Tuesday joined a United States and European Union pledge to cut emissions of methane -- a potent greenhouse gas -- by at least 30 percent this decade, in a major commitment for climate action. The initiative, which experts say could have a powerful short-term impact on global heating, followed an announcement earlier Tuesday  at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in which more than 100 nations agreed to end deforestation by 2030. "One of the most important things we can do between now and 2030, to keep 1.5C in reach, is reduce our methane emissions as soon as possible," said US President Joe Biden, referring to the central goal of the 2015 Paris agreement. He called the pledge, which has so far been signed by nearly 100 nations, a "game-changing commitment" that covered countries responsible for around half of global methane emissions.
Ugandan scientists developing drought tolerant coffee varieties to save valuable cash crop

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. After releasing coffee varieties resistant to wilt disease, Ugandan agricultural scientists have begun developing Robusta varieties that are drought-tolerant as well.
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME, ITALY (AP) — Leaders of the world's biggest economies made a vague commitment Sunday to seek carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century" as they wrapped up a two-day Rome summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the final meeting communique, the Group of 20 leaders […]
Climate Change Is a Business Risk That Can No Longer Be Ignored

As climate change causes floods, forest fires and other weather super-events to occur with greater frequency and increasing intensity, special-interest shareholder groups, government agencies and customers are demanding more evidence of environmental, social and governance compliance. Climate change's moment has (finally) arrived. Earlier this year, a major new United Nations...
Video: Despite enormous sustainability benefits, some people still view genetically engineered crops with suspicion. Here's why

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Why do GMOs have an image problem? It's a question we attempted to answer on the Oct. 13 episode of Seed Speaks. A recent survey by the American...
Demanding access to chemical fertilizers, Sri Lankan farmers go on hunger strike

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Farmers belonging to 41 farmers' organisations in the Elahera area in Polonnaruwa commenced a continuous hunger strike [October 24], demanding the...
How anti-GMO advocates hijacked German science, blocking agricultural innovation and threatening the CRISPR revolution: A farmer’s perspective

Susanne Günther, Farmer, Blogger, and Winner of the InnoPlanta Prize for Objective Reporting on Modern Plant Breeding | July 12, 2018. There are tough times for farmers in Germany and much of Europe who want to take advantage of the most advanced and most sustainable agricultural technology. Anti-GMO advocacy groups demonize innovations. They often tactically employ buzz word terms with a negative connotations, like “Massentierhaltung“ (large-scale livestock farming), “Agrarindustrie“ (agricultural industry, used as a synonym with a negative association with “Big Ag” ), “Insektensterben“ (extinction of insects) and “Ackergift“ (field poison, to imply that conventional farmers who use pesticides and synthetic fertilizers are harming the environment).
Lab grown coffee could cut deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions, but may also upend the lives of poorer plantation workers

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The coffee industry is both a contributor to the climate crisis and very vulnerable to its effects. Rising demand for coffee...
Feeding cows seaweed supplement called climate change solution for dairy farming

PETALUMA, Calif. -- A creamery is teaming up with a seaweed supplement maker to reduce the mthane gas produced by dairy cows. Straus Family Creamery 's founder Albert Straus and seaweed-supplement maker Blue Ocean Barns demonstrated a dramatic climate change solution, reducing dairy cows’ enteric methane emissions an average of 52 percent, and as much as 90 percent, by supplementing their diets with a specific red seaweed (Asparagopsis taxiformis). These reduction results were part of the first commercial trial in the United States using this red seaweed on a dairy farm, illustrating that innovative dairy farming can substantially reduce its climate impact.
Tech Innovators Working On Solutions To Climate Change

Ag-tech, food-tech, water-tech, clean-tech. These well-established fields in Israel, along with a few others, can be grouped under a new umbrella: the climate-tech ecosystem. The first mapping of Israeli companies developing technologies aimed at climate change mitigation and adaptation has been completed. “Israel’s State of Climate Tech 2021” report, was...
