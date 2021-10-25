Precautionaria: Risk-averse Europe is undermining innovation in sustainable farming and battling climate change

Dozens of countries on Tuesday joined a United States and European Union pledge to cut emissions of methane -- a potent greenhouse gas -- by at least 30 percent this decade, in a major commitment for climate action. The initiative, which experts say could have a powerful short-term impact on global heating, followed an announcement earlier Tuesday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in which more than 100 nations agreed to end deforestation by 2030. "One of the most important things we can do between now and 2030, to keep 1.5C in reach, is reduce our methane emissions as soon as possible," said US President Joe Biden, referring to the central goal of the 2015 Paris agreement. He called the pledge, which has so far been signed by nearly 100 nations, a "game-changing commitment" that covered countries responsible for around half of global methane emissions.

