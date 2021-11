HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department vaccinated their 1,000th at-home client against COVID-19 on Thursday. The department met 70-year-old Clifford Faggans at his house to give him his first shot. He uses a wheelchair and is considered homebound, so it’s difficult for him to get to a vaccination site. He got a dose of the Moderna vaccine after learning about Houston Health’s in-home vaccination program.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO