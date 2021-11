If you’re a fan of heavy turnover, especially during midweek trips to relegation sides, and with a big match looming on the weekend, then you’re probably pulling your hair out. That’s because, after last week’s brutal defeat at the hands of Bodø, turnover is no longer in José Mourinho’s lingo. In fact, after Sunday’s encouraging draw against Napoli, he made it pretty clear that he will be starting the same XI that he fielded against the Partenopei and Bianconeri on consecutive weekends.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO