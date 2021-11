The Miami Heat opened the 2021-2022 season with a blowout victory over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat walked away with a 137-95 victory in Miami at FTX Arena. The Heat were super motivated with revenge on their mind after their Playoff loss to the Bucks. This is slowly turning into a new big-time rivalry in the NBA. The Miami home crowd was in a frenzy and helped fuel the big-time performance for the Heat. The game was at hand from the opening minutes. The Heat started the game up 22-3 and never looked back. The Heat also set a team record for points scored in a season opener. The previous record for points scored by a Heat team in an opener happened in 1999 against the Detroit Pistons. Heat Head Coach felt great about his team’s performance. He was especially impressed by Heat Guard Tyler Herro’s output off of the bench.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO