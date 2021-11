This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. And yet, about 20 percent of Americans still insist that they will never get a COVID-19 vaccine. Their reasons are, variously, that the vaccine is experimental and thus risky to take, is making people sick or may have long-term health effects, is unnecessary because they won’t get seriously ill from COVID, or is ineffective because some people who got the jab are catching COVID anyway. In fact, these vaccines have been tested on more people than any vaccine in history; vaccines typically do not produce side effects months or years later (false claims that vaccines cause autism, remember, were sourced to one fraudulent study); and although a very small number of people have indeed experienced serious medical side effects, the chances of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID itself present a risk that is orders of magnitude more deadly.

