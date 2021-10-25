CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween BINGO

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored by the Friends of Shrewsbury Senior Center. Ready to...

skiddle.com

Bingo Lingo - Halloween Special

6:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:30pm) We are proud to announce our new residency at the amazing Camp & Furnace, Right at the heart of the Baltic Triangle, Camp and Furnace!. Customer reviews of Bingo Lingo - Halloween Special. Average rating:. 88%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 4.5 Verified...
newspressnow.com

Spooky music bingo Oct. 30

SMITHVILLE — A night of spooky bingo fun and a day playing cornhole this weekend will benefit the Smithville Lake Festival. The American Legion post will hold a cornhole tournament from noon to 5 p.m. with registration starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Legion hall, 2607 Missouri Highway 92. There will be cash prizes and a raffle.
skiddle.com

Bada Bingo Plymouth

Such an amazing atmosphere the music was on point the bingo was on point it was a very good laugh if you have never done this then please go and give it a try for what goes on and the fun and the entertainment you get is incredible and so cheap for the ticket if you get the tickets early enough its five pound or if you get them like a day or two before it's ten pound but it's so worth it! I really want to do the Christmas one.. such an amazing night! ?
Times Gazette

Turkey bingo at SSCC

Still concerned about social distancing for its members, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will hold 100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. Parking starts at 11 a.m. and the bingo games, when 100 Honeysuckle white turkeys...
murfreesborotn.gov

Ultimate Bingo

Like to play Bingo? Want to meet new people? Come to the Ultimate Bingo! Don’t miss out on the fun and prizes. Call 615-848-2550 for more information. Meets in room 104.
ncf.edu

Drag Bingo Brunch & Violet Stripes Film Screening

Faculty/Staff: If you would like to participate in drag bingo, please email Jada McNeill at jmcneill@ncf.edu. We will have 6 spots available for faculty/staff. First come, first serve. If any extra spots become available, there will be an email sent. Drag Bingo Brunch Realness is here! We will have local...
continentalenews.com

Parents of Pirates Presents: Purse Bingo! Saturday, Nov 13

Don’t miss this fun night!!!! Purse Bingo in Continental sponsored by Parents of Pirates. We have such a fun night planned with lots of purses, prizes and money to give away. Food and drinks available for purchase. Grab your friends and family and join us. Sign up through the link or by scanning the QR code on the flier. See you soon!!!!
kdmanews.com

Jackpot Bingo

St. Leo Catholic United Financial invites you to Jackpot Bingo on Sunday, November 7th at the St. Leo Church Basement. Warm up games begin at 12:30 pm with Jackpot Bingo following at 1:30 pm. $18-$50 games and $150-$300 in jackpots. Lunch will be provided, beginning at noon (12 pm) Donations...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Thrift Store

The old phrase “two are better than one” really applies here, with Found by the Pound offering a couple of concepts, each with its own name, to fit different ways of buying: Destination Found (3232 South Grand; 314-524-5493) operates more as a boutique and sells items piece by piece. The Factory Store (6740 Romiss Court; 314-833-3252) operates in keeping with the overarching business’s name: Find clothes and pay by the pound. The rate, $3, is beyond reasonable. Clothes, according to Found by the Pound’s website, are rescued in “‘packs’ across the United States in quantities of hundreds of pounds” and then sorted through for each location. Whichever location you choose, you’ll find unique pieces for your new wardrobe at great prices — something we all dream of. —Jenna Jones.
Bored Panda

50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when we roll up our sleeves, get into the creative mood and make something so spookily wonderful that it sends chills down the neighbors' spine. And while you still have time to figure out what you are gonna wear for Halloween (or shall we stop pretending and just face the fact that we all are going to dress as the green-tracksuited players from Squid Game), the house interior and exterior can’t wait.
skiddle.com

Witchy Drag Bingo

On the 26th October HOUSE OF DISCORD will be back for a spooky night of BINGO, DRAG, DANCING and oh yes, maybe a bit more BINGO too. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Lincoln Courier

Bingo is back at the Oasis Senior Center

The Oasis Senior Center announced the continuation of Tuesday evening bingo. Doors open at 5 p.m. with exciting bingo games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Delicious refreshments will be available for purchase. New players are always welcome. Proceeds help to fund services for Logan County seniors. The public is encouraged to come on out to the Center every Tuesday night for fun, fellowship and prizes.
crawfordcountynow.com

Purse Bingo success for Altrusa

BUCYRUS—On Tuesday evening, Bucyrus’ Altrusa chapter held another successful fundraising event. According to the official Altrusa website, Altrusa is an international volunteer service organization of business and professional leaders – classified by occupation – dedicated to improving their communities. The Bucyrus chapter of Altrusa, chartered in 1979, has been doing...
Battalion Texas AM

‘Bingo Hell’ teeters between hit or miss

What would you give for a chance to be a winner? If you could get that one thing you want, reach that one goal you’ve been striving toward, what would you be willing to lose? Would you do it if you knew what it cost? Alternatively, how far would you go to keep what you love? Gigi Saul Guerrero’s horror film “Bingo Hell” released on Sept. 24 this year, just in time to haunt this spooky season with these questions.
Times Reporter

NOAS to host purse bingo

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services will host its annual Girls Night Out Designer Purse Bingo at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Ciminero’s Banquet Centre, 123 N. Main St., Niles. Participants will have 15 three-up bingo cards. Purse brands available to win include Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Tory Burch. Door...
Iola Register

Help set a Bingo record

Locals have a chance to make history Friday afternoon when a group attempts to organize a world-record Bingo event. It’s the first test of a new partnership between Thrive Allen County and Televeda, a tech startup that aims to offer virtual community events.
Sun-Journal

Save the Date! BINGO

Organizer Mary Hembrow is pleased to announce the next BINGO date! Have some fun with a great group of people this month on November 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rangeley Town House, 14 School Street. It’s all free, including candy and everyone is welcome!
ppioneer.com

Bingo winner

The Herreid Community Foundation held their annual Bingo Night fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Herreid Community Center. The grand prize winner of $300 in black out bingo is Laurie Goehring of Mobridge. She receives her prize money from Herreid Community Foundation member Kevin Wientjes, right. More pictures from the event and HCF fund distribution awards will be included […]
