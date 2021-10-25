CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks eke out modest gains amid China worries; Thai baht jumps

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Thailand announces reopening rules for tourism reboot * Indonesian rupiah declines 0.4% * China warns latest COVID-19 outbreak could spread further By Anushka Trivedi Oct 25 (Reuters) - Asian stocks were mostly flat to slightly higher on Monday as a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China added to worries about slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy, while the Thai baht climbed on a revival in the country's tourism sector. Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea and Singapore shares traded flat to 0.2% higher, while Philippine stocks slipped 0.7%. China, already struggling with a power crunch and crisis in its real estate sector, on Sunday warned that its latest COVID-19 outbreak - across 11 provinces - was likely to spread further, with authorities discouraging travel in an attempt to contain it. Market watchers worried that new curbs could be imposed in the country, which could see economic growth and trade with its Asian partners slow. The Chinese yuan opened 0.1% weaker on the news. There could be "aggressive measures to control virus spreads," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at retail trading platform IG, "which may put a cap on growth, thereby potentially putting risk appetite in the region on hold over the coming days." Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah dropped 0.4% to a nearly two-week low as the coal exporter's currency continued to suffer from tumbling prices of the commodity. Singapore's dollar and the South Korean won firmed 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, while most other Asian currencies were tepid. Further investment clues for South Korea will come with third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due on Tuesday. Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to have expanded by 0.6% from the previous quarter on robust exports. Leading gains in the region, the Thai baht rallied 0.8% to hit more than a one-month high after the trade and tourism-reliant economy announced rules for its quarantine-free reopening to visitors from 45 countries. Investor confidence in the Thai economy had waned due to collapse of its tourism sector as exports also struggled after the pandemic, with the baht becoming Asia's worst-performing currency this year. HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 3 basis points at 1.733%​​ ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.4 basis points at 6.159% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Ayala Land Inc , down 4.1%, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, down 2.5% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.18 -9.18 -0.99 3.92 China +0.04 +2.28 0.36 3.52 India +0.00 -2.44 0.00 29.56 Indonesia -0.42 -0.99 0.08 11.21 Malaysia +0.00 -3.09 0.18 -2.23 Philippines +0.02 -5.36 -0.66 1.42 S.Korea +0.63 -7.14 0.40 5.04 Singapore +0.26 -1.73 0.01 12.71 Taiwan +0.11 +2.20 0.20 14.86 Thailand +0.75 -9.57 -0.53 12.79 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Asian Stocks#Thai#Indonesian#Philippine#The Chinese Yuan#Ig
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
spectrumnews1.com

Major Wall Street stock indexes eke out more record highs

Stocks closed with modest gains on Wall Street Monday, extending the major indexes' recent record-setting run. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The gains pushed the three indexes above the all-time highs they set on Friday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Country
India
Country
Japan
Deadline

Yahoo Latest Company To Pull Out Of China, Citing Business And Legal Challenges

Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it’s pulling out of China, citing an increasingly challenging business and legal environment as the latest foreign company to be caught up in Beijing’s tougher stance on businesses operating there. Yahoo stopped offering its service in mainland China as of Nov. 1, a month LinkedIn did the same, with the Microsoft-owned professional networking site noting “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements.” China already blocks social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google. Yahoo’s exit coincided with China’s Personal Information Protection Law, a new privacy reg governing data collection. Yahoo has been gradually closing up shop in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies steady as major cenbank meetings in focus

* Singapore dollar strengthens 0.1% * S. Korea stocks set for best day in a month By Indranil Sarkar Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies held steady on Tuesday as investors waited cautiously for key central bank meetings to determine the rates outlook for next year, while Singapore's dollar firmed on reports policymakers would act on growing inflation risks. The Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1%, but dropped both a commitment to keeping bond yields low and its projection of no hike in interest rates until 2024 as inflation crept up in the country. Investors have turned their focus towards policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England due later this week that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year. Thailand's baht, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit strengthened between 0.1% and 0.3% as the greenback eased after notching its biggest daily rise in more than four months on Monday. The Singapore dollar edged up 0.1% after Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said in a TV interview that they were watching out for signs of accelerating inflation and were ready to act against it. The island nation also posted a drop in its new daily cases, but could see as many 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually over time, mainly among the elderly, a minister had said on Monday. South Korean stocks rose for a second straight session and were set for their best day in nearly a month, as tech heavyweights took clues from a record bounce on Wall Street. Investors welcomed the government's plan to seek inclusion of its sovereign bonds into MSCI's developed markets index. The South Korean won firmed 0.08%. Thailand's baht was up 0.2% as Bangkok welcomed first tourists for quarantine-free holiday, but investors are cautiously waiting to check if this move would spur a spike in fresh infections. "Foreign tourism is unlikely to see a near-term surge as many countries have quarantine restrictions for returning tourists," ANZ Research analysts said in a note. Upside momentum has eased for the baht as it sees a host of other risks, including unfavourable trade balance on rising crude prices considering Thailand is a net oil importer, they added. Coming off a holiday, Philippine stocks jumped 1.5%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.7 basis points at 6.2%​​ ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.1 basis points at 3.6%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0506 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % YTD % % DAILY % Japan <JPY= +0.22 -9.22 -0.56 7.43 > China <CNY= -0.03 +2.00 -0.62 1.42 CFXS> India <INR= +0.07 -2.33 0.09 28.35 IN> Indonesia <IDR= -0.11 -1.54 -0.43 9.12 > Malaysia <MYR= +0.06 -3.07 0.33 -5.61 > Philippines <PHP= +0.29 -4.86 0.73 -0.47 > S.Korea <KRW= +0.08 -7.60 1.39 5.11 KFTC> Singapore <SGD= +0.07 -1.97 0.09 13.29 > Taiwan <TWD= +0.04 +2.31 -0.07 15.78 TP> Thailand <THB= +0.21 -10.00 0.23 11.60 TH> (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Indonesian rupiah flat

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.930 113.98 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3484 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 27.811 27.85 +0.14 Korean won 1174.900 1176.5 +0.14 Baht 33.310 33.36 +0.15 Peso 50.455 50.611 +0.31 Rupiah 14250.000 14245 -0.04 Rupee 74.865 74.865 0.00 Ringgit 4.147 4.15 +0.07 Yuan 6.401 6.3982 -0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 113.930 103.24 -9.38 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.92 Taiwan dlr 27.811 28.483 +2.42 Korean won 1174.900 1086.20 -7.55 Baht 33.310 29.96 -10.06 Peso 50.455 48.01 -4.85 Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47 Rupee 74.865 73.07 -2.40 Ringgit 4.147 4.0400 -2.58 Yuan 6.401 6.5283 +1.98 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall Street banks step up preparations for Fed tapering volatility

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks are intensifying preparations for the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of pandemic stimulus to ensure they are able to handle spikes in market volatility, help clients manage their risks -- and score a profit. With the Fed expected to formally announce on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-day low as oil prices fall

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since last Wednesday at 1.2417 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1% * Value of Canadian building permits rises 4.3% in September TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly a week against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as oil prices fell and investors grew cautious ahead of an expected reduction of economic stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2398 to the greenback, or 80.66 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest level since last Wednesday at 1.2417. The decline for the currency came as Australia's dollar was pressured by a more dovish than expected tone from the Reserve Bank of Australia, in the first of several meetings of central banks this week. The Fed is expected on Wednesday to say it will start to taper bond purchases, though markets' focus is on clues about interest rates liftoff. Last week, the Bank of Canada said it could hike rates as soon as April, three months earlier than previously thought. Expectations of a rise in U.S. crude inventories weighed on the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude prices were down 1.1% at $83.12 a barrel. The value of Canadian building permits rose by 4.3% in September from August, beating estimates for a 3.1% increase, data from Statistics Canada showed. The Canadian employment report for October, due on Friday, can offer further clues about the strength of the domestic economy. The Canadian 10-year yield was little changed at about 1.750%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level since May 2019 at 1.766%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, healthcare stocks drag TSX; Air Canada jumps

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a more than 1% slide in energy and healthcare stocks and caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while a jump in Air Canada shares on upbeat earnings helped limit losses.
STOCKS
Reuters

China's top climate negotiator sees carbon market deal at COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua told reporters on Tuesday that an agreement on carbon market rules that fall under article 6 of the Paris Agreement could be reached at the United Nations COP26 summit being held in Glasgow. Xie also said that COP26 President...
CHINA
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nippon Steel boosts profit outlook again on robust demand

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s top steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corp, on Tuesday lifted its annual net profit outlook by 41% as robust global demand boosted prices of steel products and higher prices of iron ore and coking coal caused hefty appraisal gains on its inventory. The move follows its...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

COLUMN-Funds still wary of shorting super tight copper market: Andy Home

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A slowdown in China’s manufacturing sector is casting an ever larger shadow over the copper market. The country's official purchasing managers index (PMI) was 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September and the second straight month of contraction. Environmental curbs, energy rationing and higher raw material prices are combining as a powerful brake reut.rs/3bzglqH on activity.
MARKETS
Reuters

AstraZeneca increases COVID-19 vaccine supply to Thailand after row

BANGKOK (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc provided Thailand 10.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine last month, the firm said on Tuesday, months after an official said the government was considering curbing exports from its local plant because of lower supplies. Thailand had been pushing for 10 million doses each month...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy