Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.) Minnesota United's Saturday night game against LAFC was another close match that ended in yet another tie between the two Western Conference foes. LAFC took the lead in the 32nd minute off of a Cristian Arango free kick that slipped through the arms of Tyler Miller. The Loons pressed on and eventually equaled in the 65th minute on a strike from Osvaldo Alonso. The Loons will need to make yet another quick turnaround to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday at BC Place. For a while now, the Whitecaps have been nipping at the heels of the Loons in the standings with only one point separating the two teams. Three points for either team would be simply massive at this point in the season. The Loons will need to play in Vancouver with the same intensity they’ve shown in Saint Paul to secure their fourth road victory of the season.

