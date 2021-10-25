CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 likely. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Camden, Christian, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Christian; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Laclede; Maries; Miller; Morgan; Oregon; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Shannon; Stone; Taney; Texas; Webster; Wright FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 31 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:47:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-01 17:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until 5 PM SST * At 147 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall developing over American Samoa. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 147 AOAULI ASO GAFUA NOVEMA 1 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE 5 PM SST * I LE 147 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Amerika Samoa. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Baxter, Boone, Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Cleburne; Fulton; Independence; Izard; Lawrence; Marion; Newton; Randolph; Searcy; Sharp; Stone; Van Buren FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north Arkansas. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 03:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until early Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Snow amounts right along the Lake Superior shore will be around an inch. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest from Munising and Wetmore east through Shingleton and Seney and from McMillan to Pine Stump Junction. Some of the more intense snow bands will have snowfall rates that exceed one inch per hour.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 02:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until early Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Peoria. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 19.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Peoria 18.0 19.3 Tue 8 am CDT 19.3 19.1 18.7
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.8 feet and very slowly falling. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river has already crested and should continue to slowly fall. It should fall below flood stage by early Saturday morning.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Valley City. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 14.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.4 Tue 9 am 13.8 14.1 14.4 14.5 14.5
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 300 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. For the Illinois River (Upper)...including La Salle...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for Illinois River from Starved Rock Lock and Dam downstream to confluence with Big Bureau Creek, including the La Salle gauge. * Until late Thursday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...In Missouri, Crawford MO, Washington MO, Iron MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO and Sainte Genevieve MO Counties. In Illinois, Randolph IL County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.4 Tue 8 am CDT 17.5 17.5 17.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 17:36:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Monday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.0 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO

