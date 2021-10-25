CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The evolution of Josh Hazlewood: 2.0

By Melinda Farrell
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, in a format where the conventional wisdom is that unpredictability is key, the smartest thing to do is be predictable. This is the conclusion drawn by Josh Hazlewood after a T20 journey that started in the Caribbean, swung by Bangladesh and landed in the UAE during a successful stint with...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

We weren’t brave enough with bat or ball – Virat Kohli after India’s latest loss

Virat Kohli believes India were not brave enough against New Zealand after another heavy defeat left the pre-tournament favourites’ hopes of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot on a knife edge.India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing against Pakistan last weekend, the first time they had been beaten by their arch rivals in a World Cup, and matters worsened on Sunday after losing by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai.Only Scotland sit below Kohli’s side in their Super 12 group, with India’s hopes of progression to the knockout stages not only resting on them winning their remaining games but also relying...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Most pathetic thing a human being can do’: India’s cricket captain issues scathing statement in support of Muslim colleague

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli slammed “spineless trolls” in a scathing comment this weekend for the bigoted attack on his teammate Mohammed Shami after India lost to Pakistan in a cricket match. Kohli broke his silence nearly a week after he was asked about the abuse, even as most of his teammates did not react initially to the attack on Shami.“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do,” the skipper said. “Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jos Buttler at forefront of changing the white-ball game – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes Jos Buttler is “changing the game” in limited-overs cricket after England made a real statement of intent at the T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Australia A virtuoso 71 not out from just 32 balls from Buttler included five fours and five sixes as England chased down 126 with 50 balls to spare to take a major stride towards the semi-finals after their third successive Super 12s win.Buttler was unfazed at coming up against a highly-regarded bowling line-up in Dubai as left-armer Mitchell Starc was twice swatted back over his head, as was leg-spinner Adam...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Fleming
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Shimron Hetmyer
Person
Eric Simons
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Lendl Simmons
Person
Brendon Mccullum
The Independent

England Women score seven-try rout against world champions New Zealand

England laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup with a comprehensive 43-12 victory over reigning champions New Zealand in Exeter.A pair of early tries from Abbie Ward set the Red Rose on course for their biggest win against the Black Ferns.Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison were also on the scoresheet for Simon Middleton’s side, who stylishly stretched their winning streak to 15 games.This team 😍#ENGvNZL | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/XZQetAfFsH— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021New Zealand had not played a Test in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.They looked rusty on...
WORLD
The Independent

Jos Buttler says Jason Roy helped inspire his blistering knock against Australia

Jos Buttler believes the influential presence of England team-mate Jason Roy and an enjoyable practice session on the eve of their T20 World Cup against Australia were the twin catalysts for his electrifying knock on Saturday.Buttler put the old enemy to the sword with a dizzying 71 not out from 32 balls as England’s made light of a target of 126 to claim a third commanding win in the Super 12s that has put them on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.Australia possess a vaunted bowling attack but England raced to 66 for none after the powerplay, with Roy shuffling...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Stokes return for Ashes excites England captain Joe Root

Joe Root is thrilled to have Ben Stokes back in England’s Ashes plans and mentally ready to return to cricket.Stokes announced on Monday he was “ready for Australia” as he was added to the touring party for a series starting in early December, following a long break from the game to attend to his mental health and recover from a finger injury.Root greeted the news by tweeting “Welcome back my friend” and is excited to have the star all-rounder at his disposal again.One of the greats as a cricketer and an even better bloke. Welcome back my friend ❤️ https://t.co/FleT7eDjxu—...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Uae#Chennai Super Kings#Ipl
The Independent

Adil Rashid fully fit and focused on helping England to T20 World Cup success

Adil Rashid revealed he is no longer burdened by a chronic shoulder injury, meaning he can concentrate on England’s T20 World Cup campaign without nagging doubts when he is bowling.The leg-spinner needed two cortisone injections on his bowling arm to get through England’s 2019 50-over World Cup success, where he took just 11 wickets at an average of 47.81 in a tournament where most slow bowlers struggled.He continued to be troubled by the issue for months afterwards, hampering his ability to get through his full repertoire, and the the problem was a contributory factor in him ruling out a return...
WORLD
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale gets the plaudits for his super save – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 30.FootballMauricio Pochettino welcomed another athlete to Paris.Bukayo Saka brought up a personal landmark with Arsenal Congratulations to @BukayoSaka87 💯One of our own 😍#LEIARS pic.twitter.com/dfMAwhu0A1— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2021Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earned praise for a super save.@AaronRamsdale98 Wow, what a save!!!!— David Seaman MBE (@thedavidseaman) October 30, 2021Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale👏👏👏— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2021Bro!!!! Ramsdale!!!— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) October 30, 2021Sorry...
TENNIS
The Independent

England have no time to waste as road to Rugby World Cup begins, says Tom Curry

Tom Curry insists England have no time to waste as they enter the Autumn Nations Series knowing the countdown to the World Cup has already begun.Five campaigns separate Eddie Jones’ team and France 2023, and after starring in Japan two years ago Curry is determined to make every moment count in the build-up.“It is exciting – that’s the feeling. With the experience I had in 2019 you understand how quickly it comes around,” the Sale and Lions flanker said.“So it’s about making sure you properly embrace what is happening in every single thing you do day-in, day-out.“It makes a massive...
RUGBY
The Independent

Eddie Jones defends coaching style and England staff turnover after criticism

Eddie Jones has defended his coaching methods and high turnover rate of backroom staff in response to criticism of his England regime.A newspaper report published last week used anonymous accounts from players and former employees to paint a picture of a tense and demanding environment lacking in enjoyment.Jones has just finished rebuilding his coaching team for the third time with John Mitchell his number two, the most recent departure after the former All Blacks boss departed for Wasps rather than continue overseeing the defence.Mitchell’s exit is the latest example of the staff churn that has been persistent since Jones...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

New Zealand overpower depleted Wales with big win in Cardiff

Depleted Wales lost captain Alun Wyn Jones to injury and suffered a 32nd successive defeat against New Zealand as the All Blacks triumphed 54-16 in Cardiff Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa before he made a startling recovery and started all three Tests.Flanker Ross Moriarty also departed early after Wales went into action without 20 players – including a number of Lions – due to injuries, illness and Gallagher Premiership-based personnel not being released by their clubs as the game fell outside World Rugby’s international...
WORLD
The Independent

Buttler praised for stunning century in England win – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 1.FootballTottenham parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo Club announcement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2021And there was plenty of reaction.Never nice to see a manager get sacked but if @SpursOfficial want a manager to play ‘the Spurs way’ then you’d think the next manager they appoint will be able to coach that style of play. Their last two appointments have been baffling.— michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 1, 2021Nuno has...
TENNIS
Sporting News

Melbourne Cup 2021: Which pro punters are actually worth listening to?

Each year, there's one race that unites Australia and it's the Melbourne Cup. Whether you are a diehard racing fan that follows the donkeys running around on a daily basis, someone who casually watches on a Saturday or even someone that watches on race a year - everyone loves Melbourne Cup Day.
SPORTS
The Independent

Tymal Mills: England bowler to undergo scan to assess quad injury

Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved in the remainder of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday evening, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride midway through his second over.He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win and England say Mills will undergo a...
SPORTS
Sporting News

How leading caller Matt Hill prepares for enormous Melbourne Cup Day

Victoria's leading caller Matt Hill has opened up about how he prepares for Melbourne Cup Day, as he prepares to tell the story of the winner in the race that stops the nation. Hill can be heard almost every weekend calling races in Melbourne, and is regarded as one of...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy