What the 49ers are saying after losing to Colts on national TV

Rams HC Sean McVay said that if the Rams were to advance to the postseason, RB Cam Akers would be in line to suit up for the team in the playoffs. “You don’t want to be presumptuous, but if we are able to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to play after (the regular season), the expectation is that Cam would be available to play,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “He’s on track to do that. He was running at 80 percent body weight at 10 miles per hour pretty effortlessly, and from the cameras that I saw last week that are kind of right behind his feet on the treadmill, unless you saw the scar you wouldn’t notice any sort of hitch in his giddy-up on that. He’s attacking the rehab the right way. He’s doing great. I think the plan is, if we’re able to play past the regular season, we’ll get Cam back this year and he’ll be playing in the playoffs.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO