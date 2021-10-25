CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What the 49ers are saying after losing to Colts on national TV

By Michael Nowels
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers lost their fourth consecutive game Sunday night, as the Colts came to a rain-drenched Levi’s Stadium and beat them 30-18. The San Francisco secondary gave up four pass-interference penalties and was unable to stop the Carson Wentz-to-Michael Pittman Jr. connection from the Colts. Jimmy Garoppolo led a...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 7

Dr. Bud
7d ago

Jimmy G is unable to lead a team into the locker room. The game was handed to the 49rs. They had the colts on their knees. 5 min left to win it and the coach failed to provide leadership by leaving G in. Every pass he threw was wobbly and off target. only 3 times did he leave the pocket and connect. The crowd seen it the world seen it why didn't the coach see it?

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Carson Wentz
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Rumors: Cam Akers, 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that if the Rams were to advance to the postseason, RB Cam Akers would be in line to suit up for the team in the playoffs. “You don’t want to be presumptuous, but if we are able to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to play after (the regular season), the expectation is that Cam would be available to play,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “He’s on track to do that. He was running at 80 percent body weight at 10 miles per hour pretty effortlessly, and from the cameras that I saw last week that are kind of right behind his feet on the treadmill, unless you saw the scar you wouldn’t notice any sort of hitch in his giddy-up on that. He’s attacking the rehab the right way. He’s doing great. I think the plan is, if we’re able to play past the regular season, we’ll get Cam back this year and he’ll be playing in the playoffs.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#49ers#American Football#Niners
Golf Digest

No one has been proven more correct than Tedy Bruschi was after saying Carson Wentz would do something 'absolutely stupid'

Among the handful of semi-shocking results from another wild NFL Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts' 34-31 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans probably didn't rank as most shocking. However, considering the Colts closed as a three-point favorite and were basically playing for their entire season, it did come as a bit of a surprise to see them squander one at home after jumping out to a 14-0 lead.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Announce They’ve Signed A Former 1st-Round CB

The Indianapolis Colts have added a pair of veteran defensive backs to their practice squad, including a former first-round cornerback. Indy announced moments ago that they have signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the taxi squad. Dennard, a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014, worked out for the team this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to be '100 percent' for Colts game?

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Wednesday that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was recovering from the calf contusion he first suffered on Oct. 3 and would start this week's "Sunday Night Football" game against the Indianapolis Colts, while rookie Trey Lance was on track to be sidelined because of the knee sprain he endured versus the Arizona Cardinals ahead of San Francisco's bye.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s future gets big hint from after Colts debacle

Things are not looking in Santa Clara. That was underscored once again in the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night. Now on a four-game losing skid, the 49ers have to make a move quick in order to right the ship. Otherwise, their dreams of making the playoffs might very well slip away in the coming weeks. To be more direct about it, the 49ers need better play from Jimmy Garoppolo — if he’s at all going to start ever again for San Francisco.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan addresses surprising Jimmy Garoppolo rumor

A surprising report surfaced this week claiming the San Francisco 49ers turned down a generous trade offer for Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the NFL Draft. Not surprisingly, Kyle Shanahan says there is no truth to it. In his newly released book “It’s Better to Be Feared,” Seth Wickersham says the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy