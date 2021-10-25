Wadena Apartment Fire Caused by Unattended Cigarette

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Just after 8 am on Saturday morning The Woodlands Fire Department, South Montgomery County Fire Department Timberlakes Volunteer Fire Deptartment and Montgomery County Hospital District were dispatched to the Lexington Apartments at 12000 Sawmill Road. A resident reported smoke coming from an adjacent apartment. Engine 103, first on scene, made a quick attack and knocked the fire down. Firefighters also rescued a dog from inside the apartment. The dog, found unresponsive and barely breathing, was brought outside where other firefighters and MCHD Paramedics utilized the animal resuscitation kit, carried all TWFD apparatus, to successfully revive the dog, Zaza. The fire, which heavily damaged one apartment is under investigation by Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.
