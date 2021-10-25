CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Wadena Apartment Fire Caused by Unattended Cigarette

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWADENA (KDLM) – A Wadena apartment fire last week was caused by an unattended cigarette. Firefighters battled an apartment fire, Wednesday, Oct. 20...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

