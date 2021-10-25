CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Looks strong off bye

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Mitchell rushed 18 times for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Colts. It was...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

What makes 49ers rookie RB Mitchell sick to his stomach

SANTA CLARA -- Despite sitting out a large portion of training camp and the first two exhibition games with an adductor injury, running back Elijah Mitchell made a surprising move up the 49ers’ depth chart to open the season. Mitchell, a sixth-round draft pick from Louisiana at Lafayette, surpassed third-round...
NFL
#49ers#Colts#Bears#Fantasy#American Football
NBC Sports

49ers snap count: Mitchell one of few contributing rookies

Running back Elijah Mitchell, the eighth and final 49ers pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, has been the team’s most productive rookie. Mitchell was one of the 49ers’ few bright spots in a 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that exposed the club on many different levels. Mitchell got the...
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Colts: Elijah Mitchell must get more involved in second half

The 49ers needed success with the run game against the Colts amid the rain at Levi’s Stadium, and it’s safe to say Elijah Mitchell is delivering. With heavy rains and winds hitting Levi’s Stadium for Sunday Night Football‘s bout between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts, one had to figure both teams would want to feature the run early and often throughout the game.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Outlook Week 8: San Fran’s RB1 is the real deal

Elijah Mitchell’s fantasy season has been very up and down. I wrote about Mitchell last week as someone fantasy football managers could rely on as a solid RB2 option, and it certainly paid off. Does he hold the same value in Week 8, though?. Elijah Mitchell’s fantasy outlook. As we...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell rumbles for 137 yards and a score on the ground

San Francisco 49ers Running Back Elijah Mitchell carried the ball 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-22 road win over the Chicago Bears. Mitchell once again led the 49ers backfield in carries, out-carrying JaMycal Hasty 18-3. He picked up a season-high 137 yards (7.6 YPC) on the day. Unfortunately, he remained a total non-factor in the passing game, which is to be expected at this point. He picked up his lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter with a five-yard scamper that gave San Francisco its first lead of the ball game. Mitchell has now recorded 18 carries in back-to-back games and is up to 433 yards on 81 totes (5.3 YPC) for the season. He'll continue to get the lion's share of carries moving forward for the 49ers.
NFL
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone

Watch Elijah Mitchell’s rugby-like TD run to give the 49ers a lead over the Bears

203 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers took a 23-16 lead over the home-team Chicago Bears early in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. The go-ahead touchdown came on a run from rookie running back Elijah Mitchell. It was followed by a two-point conversation on a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' game review: Elijah Mitchell bright spot; the less-discussed secondary breakdowns

Elijah Mitchell’s most impressive run Sunday night wasn’t among his longest. And it didn’t feature the 49ers’ rookie running back’s best qualities: vision, quickness and cutback ability. Instead, it was a carry in the 30-18 loss to the Colts that will never sniff a highlight reel. On the game’s third...
NFL
SF

Elijah Mitchell Up for First-Career FedEx Ground Player of the Week Honor

Elijah Mitchell continues to answer the bell for the San Francisco 49ers. Coming on the heels of his Week 8 outing against the Chicago Bears, Mitchell is up for his first-ever FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination. On Sunday, Mitchell notched 18 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown,...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains why Elijah Mitchell is ‘made of the right stuff’ for NFL success

328 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It looks like the San Francisco 49ers got a steal when they drafted running back Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round in April. The rookie has become the featured back in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense following the loss of Raheem Mostert. Mitchell rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Chicago Bears this past weekend, earning a FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nomination.
NFL
49erswebzone

Jimmie Ward out 1-2 weeks with quad injury, Elijah Mitchell dealing with rib injury, other updates

227 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters today and said that safety Jimmie Ward suffered a quad injury during Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bears. He is expected to miss one to two weeks. Shanahan noted that there is an "outside chance" Ward could play this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals, but it isn't likely.
NFL
