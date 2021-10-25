49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Looks strong off bye

San Francisco 49ers Running Back Elijah Mitchell carried the ball 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-22 road win over the Chicago Bears. Mitchell once again led the 49ers backfield in carries, out-carrying JaMycal Hasty 18-3. He picked up a season-high 137 yards (7.6 YPC) on the day. Unfortunately, he remained a total non-factor in the passing game, which is to be expected at this point. He picked up his lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter with a five-yard scamper that gave San Francisco its first lead of the ball game. Mitchell has now recorded 18 carries in back-to-back games and is up to 433 yards on 81 totes (5.3 YPC) for the season. He'll continue to get the lion's share of carries moving forward for the 49ers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO