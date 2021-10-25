CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Exxon calls for carbon price, working on CCS projects across Asia

By Florence Tan
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Exxon plans to capture CO2 from industrial hubs, store elsewhere

* In talks with China, India, in addition to SE Asia

* Calls for transparent carbon price, border tax in Asia (Adds details from interview)

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is pursuing carbon capture storage (CCS) hubs across Asia and has started talks with some countries with potential storage options for carbon dioxide, the company’s head of low carbon solutions said on Monday.

One of Exxon’s key projects is to build CCS hubs in Southeast Asia, similar to one being built in Houston, Texas, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions President Joe Blommaert told Reuters.

CCS traps emissions and buries them underground but is not yet at the commercialisation stage.

CCS advocates, including oil majors and the International Energy Agency, see the technology as being essential to help meet net zero emissions and key to unlocking large-scale economic hydrogen production, although critics say CCS will extend the life of dirty fossil fuels. Melbourne-based Global CCS Institute said in October that global plans to build CCS projects here surged 50% over the last nine months.

For CCS to take off, a transparent carbon price and cross-border pricing adjustment systems will be necessary to enable CO2 to be captured in one country and stored elsewhere, Blommaert said in an interview ahead of the Singapore International Energy Week.

"That's why a transparent value of carbon is so important, that it is a durable mechanism, that it is agnostic to what kind of technology that goes ... and that it works across borders because emissions do not know any borders," Blommaert said, adding he expects discussions of carbon border tax similar to that in Europe here to occur in Southeast Asia.

“Because much of the world doesn’t have carbon pricing, there’s a risk that some operators will move to countries that don’t yet price emissions,” he told the conference.

Last month, the U.S. energy major said 11 companies have agreed to begin discussing plans that could lead to capturing and storing up to 50 million tonnes per year (tpy) of CO2 in the Gulf of Mexico by 2030 here.

“Unlike in Houston, the storage capacity here is not close to the areas with the highest emissions,” Blommaert said.

“That’s why we’ve been studying the concept of placing CO2 capture hubs in some of Asia’s heavy industrial areas such as here in Singapore and then connecting them to CO2 storage locations elsewhere in the region,” he said, adding that CO2 could be transported via pipelines or ships.

Southeast Asia’s industrial CO2 emissions exceeded 4 billion tpy, Blommaert said, citing 2019 data from the International Energy Agency.

ExxonMobil has listed Singapore, home to the major’s largest refining-petrochemical centre globally, as one of its CCS projects. However, Singapore does not have suitable CO2 storage sites, a recent CCS study commissioned by Singapore government showed.

LOCATIONS

Another study by the Singapore Energy Centre, partly founded by ExxonMobil, estimated nearly 300 billion tonnes of CO2 storage capacity in depleted oil and gas fields and saline formations in Southeast Asia, Blommaert said.

Countries in the region with potential storage sites include Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia where ExxonMobil has oil and gas production facilities. The U.S. major also operates a joint refining-petrochemical complex in eastern China Fujian with Sinopec and Saudi Aramco.

“We continue to evaluate all options around the world, and that includes some of those locations,” Blommaert said, without naming countries.

“If you have a very high concentration of carbon dioxide stream that will represent, possibly a lower cost (for CCS),” Blommaert said.

“The market for CO2 is rather limited when you put it into that scale, and therefore storage of CO2 long term is essential.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. unveils crackdown on methane from oil and gas industry

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday unveiled a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations as part of its broader strategy to crack down on climate change, drawing cautious support from both environmental groups and drillers. The announcement coincided with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Oil prices steady on slow OPEC output increase

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world’s top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. Brent crude futures edged higher by 3...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Greening deserts: India powers renewable ambitions with solar push

As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse. Proponents point to Bhadla Solar Park, one of the largest in the world, as an example of how innovation, technology, and public and private finance can drive swift change. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Price#Carbon Capture#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Ccs#Exxon Mobil Corp#Global Ccs Institute
Reuters

China's top climate negotiator sees carbon market deal at COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua told reporters on Tuesday that an agreement on carbon market rules that fall under article 6 of the Paris Agreement could be reached at the United Nations COP26 summit being held in Glasgow. Xie also said that COP26 President...
CHINA
Reuters

German energy demand, carbon dioxide emissions seen rising in 2021 -industry group

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany's energy consumption in 2021 is likely to rise by nearly 3% and the country's carbon dioxide emissions are set to increase by at least 4% as more coal is burnt, industry statistics group AGEB said on Tuesday. The rise in energy demand is mainly due to a pickup in economic growth and cold weather at the start of the year, although higher prices of energy and carbon pollution allowances have tempered growth in demand, AGEB said. AGEB monitors data on primary energy, which refers to raw energy sources such as fossil fuels and renewable power that have not been converted into other forms. Slow wind speeds meant that more coal was burnt this year to offset shortfalls of renewable power in a pattern that is likely to drive carbon dioxide emissions up by at least 4% in the full year, vis-a-vis 2020, AGEB said. Energy consumption in Germany rose 3.3% in January-September from a year earlier, AGEB said, as Europe's biggest economy started to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. During that period the economy used 298.9 million tonnes of coal equivalent, an industry standard measure, up from 289.3 million a year earlier. Consumption of mineral oil products dropped by 7% because of a downturn in aviation and road traffic. Heating oil sales were off 38% as householders had stocked up well in 2020 and felt deterred by high prices. Natural gas consumption increased by 8.5% in the nine months while the power sector saw higher output produced from coal and nuclear energy. Figures are rounded and expressed in million tonnes of coal equivalent.* ENERGY SOURCE Jan-Sep Jan-Se PCT CHANGE PCT SHARE OF t, pt, YR/YR TOTAL IN 2020 2021 JAN-SEPT 2021 Oil 103.0 95.8 - 7.2 32.0 Natural gas 72.3 78.5 + 8.5 26.3 Hard coal 20.9 25.1 + 20.0 8.4 Lignite 21.8 27.3 + 25.6 9.1 Nuclear energy 17.8 19.2 + 8.2 6.4 Renewables 49.0 48.2 - 2.0 16.1 Foreign power - 1.3 - 1.2 ... - 0.4 trade balance Others 5.8 6.0 + 3.8 2.0 TOTAL 289.3 298.9 + 3.3 100 *One million tonnes coal equivalent unit equals 29.308 petajoules (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Fenton)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Romania to work with NuScale on small nuclear power reactors

BUCHAREST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Romania will partner with American company NuScale Power to build small nuclear reactors as part of its efforts to boost low-emission power sources, the White House said on Tuesday. The European Union state uses a mix of gas, coal, hydro, nuclear and renewable energy to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Refiner Marathon beats profit expectations on robust fuel demand

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday as a rebound in fuel consumption helped the largest U.S. refiner tide over the surging cost of crude oil. Marathon's results followed strong earnings from other energy companies. Valero (VLO.N), which was the first major U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy