Did you watch game one of the World Series last night, and spot Tylerite, AJ Minter pitching for the Atlanta Braves?. He had a great outing with less than 50 pitches, and helped secure the win for the Atlanta Braves. My husband and I were casually watching the game, when said to me, ‘this guy is from Tyler.’ I was surprised. I don’t closely follow baseball, but I usually have an idea when one of our own from East Texas has made it to the big leagues.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO