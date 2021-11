Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO