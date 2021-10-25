CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Isn’t it Good, Satellites Made of Wood?

Electronic Engineering Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Space Agency is backing a demonstration mission that will loft a wooden CubeSat equipped with 3D-printed components. If all goes as planned, a CubeSat constructed from birch wood—yes, a wooden satellite—will be launched early next year as part of a technology demonstration backed by the European Space Agency...

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

UPDATE: That Wasn’t A Meteor, That Was A Russian Spy Satellite

The fireball reported by people throughout Michigan earlier this week was not apart of the Orionid meteor shower after all. Earlier this week, I posted video of a fireball that fell through Michigan skies. At the time, I and many others thought it was part of the ongoing Orionid meteor showers, but we were all painfully wrong.
ASTRONOMY
PBS NewsHour

SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But while the forecast at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was near perfect, a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast. The safety violation prompted managers on Saturday to move the launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Technology#Science And Technology#The European Space Agency#Cubesat#Polish#Arctic Astronautics
AFP

US Navy finds damaged nuclear sub hit underwater mountain

A US Navy nuclear submarine that was severely damaged in an accident while submerged in the disputed South China Sea last month struck an uncharted underwater mountain, the Navy said Monday.  The Navy confirmed the incident a week after it took place, only saying that the Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, "struck an object while submerged."
ACCIDENTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
u.today

Elon Musk Laughs at Edward Snowden's Tweet Series about SHIB and Dogecoin

"Dog money" and "CLONE of dog money" "You're better off not knowing what dog money is" The richest person in the world, Elon Musk, has commented on the Twitter correspondence of infamous U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and Reuters journalist Joel Schectman. The latter covers the topics of cyber espionage and corruption.
PETS
The Independent

Earth’s space debris crisis could be solved using ‘never been done’ magnet technology

Scientists have found a way to use spinning magnets to move space debris, possibly offering a way to clear up the detritus around our planet or remotely repair malfunctioning craft.There are currently over 27,000 pieces of space debris larger than a baseball orbiting Earth, reaching speeds of up to 17,500 mph, but legal loopholes mean governments are loath to clear it up.Researchers at the University of Utah now think that they can turn debris into what is essentially a large electromagnet by moving the magnets around them. When this happens, electrons move within the non-magnetised metal in a loop “like...
ASTRONOMY
TIME

The Cow That Could Feed the Planet

The cows in Farmer John’s pasture lead an idyllic life. They roam through tree-shaded meadows, tearing up mouthfuls of clover while nursing their calves in tranquility. Tawny brown, compact and muscular, they are Limousins, a breed known for the quality of its meat and much sought-after by the high-end restaurants and butchers in the nearby food mecca of Maastricht, in the southernmost province of the Netherlands. In a year or two, meat from these dozen cows could end up on the plates of Maastricht’s better-known restaurants, but the cows themselves are not headed for the slaughterhouse. Instead, every few months, a veterinarian equipped with little more than a topical anesthetic and a scalpel will remove a peppercorn-size sample of muscle from their flanks, stitch up the tiny incision and send the cows back to their pasture.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
Entrepreneur

Plug Power Stock is Resurging

Hydrogen fuel cell technology provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is getting a second wind as it rises after losing more than (-60%) from its 2021 highs of $75.49.
STOCKS
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy