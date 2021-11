The Bengals are hoping to beat the Ravens for the first time since 2018 on Sunday. Most of their key pieces will be on the field for the matchup. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow (throat contusion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play against the Ravens. Outside of not talking to the media, Burrow has been able to go through his normal routine this week as he prepares to go up against a Ravens defense on Sunday.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO