Financial Reports

HSBC announces surprise 74% rise in profits and $2 billion buyback

By Metro US
Metro International
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings reported a 74% rise in third quarter profit, beating market expectations, as the Asia-focussed bank released cash set aside for expected bad loans that have not materialised. The bank posted pretax profit of $5.4...

Reuters

Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) will provide an update on its group strategy review on Thursday following a presentation of the Swiss bank's third-quarter results, it said on Monday. Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain's Lloyds, has promised a new strategy...
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
Reuters

'Cash machine' BP boosts share buyback as profit surges

LONDON (Reuters) - BP added more than a billion dollars to its share buyback programme on Tuesday as it likened itself to a “cash machine” benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance in the third quarter. Natural gas and power prices around the world surged...
Metro International

Stocks kick off big central bank week near peaks

MILAN (Reuters) – World stocks kicked off a big week for central bank meetings near record highs, helped by bets of fiscal stimulus in Japan and undeterred by concerns of interest rate hikes that have instead hit bonds hard. The MSCI world equities index rose 0.2% by 1230 GMT on...
HSBC
Markets
BBVA plans 3.5 billion euro buyback as Mexico drives profits higher

MADRID (Reuters) -BBVA's third-quarter net profit rose 22.7% on lower loan-loss provisions and a strong performance from Mexico, its main market, which offset pressure on lending income in Spain. The Spanish bank also said its board had agreed a share buyback programme of up to 10% of its capital for...
Metro International

UK watchdog to investigate CD&R’s $10 billion deal for Morrisons

LONDON (Reuters) -Supermarket group Morrisons must be run as an independent business while Britain’s competition regulator reviews its 7 billion pound ($9.7 billion) takeover by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), the watchdog said. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) issued an Initial Enforcement Order (IEO) on Friday, prohibiting U.S. private...
kdal610.com

Japan’s Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday that its half-year profit rose 61% as the drugmaker tries to wring synergies out of its acquisition of Shire Plc. Operating profit was 346 billion yen ($3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 215.6 billion yen a year earlier. Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 509.2 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.
Shore News Network

AB InBev raises forecast after Brazil drives surprise profit rise

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, upgraded its forecast for 2021 earnings growth on Thursday after posting a surprise increase in third-quarter profit, buoyed by beer sales in Brazil. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said it expects core profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,...
The Independent

HSBC expects boost from early rate rises as profit soars

HSBC has said it expects to benefit from central bank interest rates rising earlier than expected as it announced a third-quarter boost to its profit.The banking giant told shareholders that its revenue expectations are beginning to look more positive, saying it is lending more and expects policy rates to rise.In the three months to the end of September, revenue hit 5.4 billion US dollars (£3.9 billion), up by 76% from the same period a year earlier.It was helped by the bank’s decision to release 700 million dollars (£507 million) that it had put away to cover bad debt during the...
investing.com

Bank of America Gains on Renewing $25 Billion Buyback

Investing.com – Bank of America stock (NYSE:BAC) traded 1.5% higher Wednesday as the lender renewed its $25 billion share repurchase program it had first announced in April. During April to September, the bank spent a little over $14 billion on buying back its own shares. The fresh approval by the bank’s board replaces the previous program.
Metro International

SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox

(Reuters) – The Sandbox, a Hong Kong-based gaming platform that allows users to build a virtual world using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has raised $93 million from investors led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, the company told Reuters on Monday. The latest fund raising came a little over a year after...
The Independent

World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity...
