North Fresno residents protest construction of cannabis dispensary

Dozens of people took to north Fresno on Saturday to protest the construction of a cannabis dispensary.

The protest was organized by the Pinedale Community Association at the corner of Blackstone and Minarets on Saturday morning.

This is the location of one of the city's planned dispensary locations and one of three storefronts set for the district.

Each of the city's seven districts is set to get three.

Protesters argue that the location chosen for this dispensary goes against the city's own rules.

They say it's too close to Pinedale Elementary which is only a few blocks away.