Fresno, CA

North Fresno residents protest construction of cannabis dispensary

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIwGW_0cbXerU600

Dozens of people took to north Fresno on Saturday to protest the construction of a cannabis dispensary.

The protest was organized by the Pinedale Community Association at the corner of Blackstone and Minarets on Saturday morning.

This is the location of one of the city's planned dispensary locations and one of three storefronts set for the district.

Each of the city's seven districts is set to get three.

Protesters argue that the location chosen for this dispensary goes against the city's own rules.

They say it's too close to Pinedale Elementary which is only a few blocks away.

Comments / 17

Dorene Dennis-Hughes
7d ago

Let's protest about the illegal drugs. Or all the gang deaths that's happening around your neighborhoods. Also talk about the drugs that a lot of your kids are getting right out your cabinets. Go home make sure your kids can't get in your medicine cabinets or meth stash.

Reply
10
jeff hei
8d ago

yes do not take drugs off the street and put them all in one single store where we can keep a location an eye on anybody that comes or goes or what they do I'd much prefer to be in the hands of the drug dealers on the street we do not know and can sell it more easily to our kids families and friends

Reply(2)
5
Ambiguous Sunday
7d ago

After taking a gander at this pic.. I'm gonna protest stores that sell leggings over a size large and all donut shops. 🤭

Reply
7
 

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

