Merced police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a 2003 murder.

Back in 2017, the department brought in technology that allowed officers to boost old photos or surveillance video and make things more clear.

Authorities say 18-year-old Ismael Alcaraz was stopped at a stop sign when an unknown man walked up this window and opened fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.