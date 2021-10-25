CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Huge OL with Clemson connection set to visit soon

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvCEq_0cbXepie00

A huge offensive line prospect from the Yellowhammer State with a connection to a Clemson football staffer will be back in Tiger Town before long.

Northridge High School (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) tackle Wilkin Formby – a 6-foot-8, 300-pound junior in the class of 2023 – is scheduled to attend Clemson’s game against Wake Forest at Death Valley on Nov. 20 as an unofficial visitor.

“It will be great to be back on campus, especially for a game,” Formby said to The Clemson Insider. “There is so much history at Clemson and they have a great fan base. I can’t wait to see the team and experience a game day there. The people were all so nice and I can’t wait to watch with them!”

Formby, who holds more than a half dozen power conference offers, was previously on campus at Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“Clemson has one of the best coaching staffs in the country, so being able to work with them was amazing,” he said. “The facilities are top notch, and it was a great experience. It was my first camp for the summer, and it still sticks out in my mind as one of my favorites!”

Formby and his family used to be neighbors of Thad Turnipseed, the Tigers’ director of special projects and external affairs.

“Our families went to church together and my brother and sisters all grew up with his children,” Formby said. “We went to school with them and played sports with them. It was so awesome to spend the time with him and see him at camp.”

Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Colorado have all offered Formby, who hopes to see Clemson come calling with an offer of its own in the future.

“It’s a great program so it would be incredible to get an offer,” he said. “Coach Swinney and his staff are great. They have great talent on the team, and their fans are some of the best in college football.”

So far this season, Formby has made gameday visits to Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cbXepie00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#College Football#American Football#The Yellowhammer State#Northridge High School#Tigers#Gameday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy