Huge OL with Clemson connection set to visit soon

A huge offensive line prospect from the Yellowhammer State with a connection to a Clemson football staffer will be back in Tiger Town before long.

Northridge High School (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) tackle Wilkin Formby – a 6-foot-8, 300-pound junior in the class of 2023 – is scheduled to attend Clemson’s game against Wake Forest at Death Valley on Nov. 20 as an unofficial visitor.

“It will be great to be back on campus, especially for a game,” Formby said to The Clemson Insider. “There is so much history at Clemson and they have a great fan base. I can’t wait to see the team and experience a game day there. The people were all so nice and I can’t wait to watch with them!”

Formby, who holds more than a half dozen power conference offers, was previously on campus at Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“Clemson has one of the best coaching staffs in the country, so being able to work with them was amazing,” he said. “The facilities are top notch, and it was a great experience. It was my first camp for the summer, and it still sticks out in my mind as one of my favorites!”

Formby and his family used to be neighbors of Thad Turnipseed, the Tigers’ director of special projects and external affairs.

“Our families went to church together and my brother and sisters all grew up with his children,” Formby said. “We went to school with them and played sports with them. It was so awesome to spend the time with him and see him at camp.”

Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Colorado have all offered Formby, who hopes to see Clemson come calling with an offer of its own in the future.

“It’s a great program so it would be incredible to get an offer,” he said. “Coach Swinney and his staff are great. They have great talent on the team, and their fans are some of the best in college football.”

So far this season, Formby has made gameday visits to Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

