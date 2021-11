Some ski resorts in the West have enough snow to open by Halloween — but as the hospitality industry grapples with a national labor shortage, do they have the employees?. It seems like every restaurant or hotel in Utah, maybe even the country, has a “help wanted” sign hanging from its door. By the end of October, the U.S. could see a record 11 million job openings, according to data from Indeed Hiring Lab.

