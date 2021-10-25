CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Collision of the Week

By Cassie Muñoz
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnQgp_0cbXe5dp00

SAN ANGELO– This week’s collision of the week comes from the matchup between Eden vs Water Valley.

Bulldog Zane Avants passes it out to Julian Gamboa who then passes it to Eli Eureste who is looking for some space to run but the defense does a good job containing him Water Valley’s Cannon Wiese comes in and finishes it off with the big hit on the sideline.

Tune into KSAN every Sunday for Collision of the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

