ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The longtime Atlanta organization Hosea Helps is celebrating 50 years and the grand opening of their new location. Celebrities and community leaders helped cut the ribbon on the new facility on October 28, 2021. The grand opening of the new facility was more than a grand affair. It was a 50th anniversary celebration honoring Hosea Williams, who spearheaded their five decades of serving those in need, and the family members who have kept his legacy alive. “We’d like you to meet some of the people that have stood with us through the years,” said Williams’...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO