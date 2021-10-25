Rand Paul Claims Vindication in Battle With Anthony Fauci

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been a thorn in the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top epidemiologist, as Paul has insisted that Covid-19 was created from a lab in Wuhan, China, despite not having definitive proof. But Fauci is steadfast in his denial that the National Institutes of Health knowingly funded gain-of-function research on viruses that could have created Covid-19, telling George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, “It is molecularly impossible for those viruses that were worked on to turn into” Covid-19.
Paul claimed when Fauci testified before Congress in July that NIH funded gain-of-function research that would increase a virus’s...
Comments / 0