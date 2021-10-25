CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rand Paul Claims Vindication in Battle With Anthony Fauci

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told Mike Allen in an interview for “Axios on...

Rand Paul Leads GOP Senators in Asking Fauci About His Role in Puppy Experiments

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) led a delegation of Senate Republicans on Friday in asking Dr. Anthony Fauci to explain years-old “puppy experimentation” purportedly funded by his agency. Citing reports about “inhumane experiments on beagle puppies” conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci’s agency, to the...
Sen. Rand Paul joins Chamber roundtable via Zoom

From the COVID-19 mandates to supply chain and work force issues, a variety of topics were touched on briefly Monday during a roundtable discussion held by Hardin County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber capital investors, executive committee members and others gathered at the Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Bureau for the meeting,...
Crypto Could Become Global Reserve Currency: Rand Paul

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky) believes cryptocurrency may become the reserve currency of the world in the future, according to an interview that aired last weekend. “I’ve started to question whether or not cryptocurrency could actually become the reserve currency of the world as more and more people lose confidence in government,” Paul told Axios.
‘Molecularly Impossible’: Fauci Blasts Rand Paul for Covid Lab Theory

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been a thorn in the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top epidemiologist, as Paul has insisted that Covid-19 was created from a lab in Wuhan, China, despite not having definitive proof. But Fauci is steadfast in his denial that the National Institutes of Health knowingly funded gain-of-function research on viruses that could have created Covid-19, telling George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, “It is molecularly impossible for those viruses that were worked on to turn into” Covid-19. Paul claimed when Fauci testified before Congress in July that NIH funded gain-of-function research that would increase a virus’s...
ABC’s Stephanopoulos Presses Fauci Over Rand Paul Calling for His Firing: Was US-Funded Wuhan Lab Research ‘Riskier Than We Know?’

ABC News George Stephanopoulos confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci with Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) accusations about the National Institutes of Health’s admission to accidentally funding gain-of-function research in China. For months, Paul and Fauci have gone after each other — with the senator accusing Fauci of presiding over the NIH as...
Senator Rand Paul: “I’m Against All Mandates”

This week, Sean and Rachel invite Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) to The Kitchen Table to discuss why he opposes vaccine and mask mandates, specifically for children. Senator Paul also shares his disapproval of Dr. Anthony Fauci and why he believes Dr. Fauci misled the public on the origins of the COVID-19 virus and discusses the FDA Modernization Act that would end animal testing mandates.
Rand Paul blasts Anthony Fauci after NIH admits gain-of-function funding

Despite repeated denials by NIAID Director Anthony Fauci that his agency used American taxpayer money to fund Chinese gain of function research on bats infected with coronaviruses, the National Institutes of Health – which oversees NIAID – admitted in a letter to House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer, R-Ky., that a “limited experiment” was indeed conducted.
"Axios on HBO" preview: Sen. Rand Paul sees global role for crypto

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tells me in an interview for Sunday's "Axios on HBO" that cryptocurrency could eventually replace the dollar as "the reserve currency of the world." Why it matters: The senator says he's begun to ask that question as more and more people lose confidence in governments, which used to have a monopoly on money.
Sen. Rand Paul welcomes Kentucky Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul welcomed Kentucky veterans traveling on an Honor Flight to our nation’s capital. He met with the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans at the Word War II Memorial. “It was a privilege to meet some of our nation’s heroes as they visited their memorials,” said Senator […]
Rand Paul: Democrats 'will squeeze' money out of ordinary people

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blasted Democrats' "lies" about the Infrastructure package, claiming they will "squeeze" as much money as possible from "ordinary people." RAND PAUL: The numbers game is fake accounting. They aren’t really whittling down what they are going to spend it on. They are just whittling down how long they are going to count the accounting period to be. So, if it costs $5 trillion over 5 years and they only count $1 trillion, then that is $1 trillion. But that doesn’t make the programs small. The programs are still enormous and over time are going to add up to trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars.
Fox News Host Calls Out GOP Senator’s Hypocrisy: ‘You Talk About Deficits, Should the Trump Tax Cuts Be Repealed?’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tried to dodge questions from Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who pointed out the senator’s hypocrisy in saying the government should “live within our means” to justify his opposition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill when he voted for the Trump tax cuts that raised the deficit. Noting Scott’s opposition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as the budget reconciliation bill that contains much of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Wallace asked why he didn’t join 19 other Republican senators in voting for the bipartisan package, especially when Florida’s infrastructure would benefit from provisions of the legislation. “Chris, I...
