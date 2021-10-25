Rand Paul Claims Vindication in Battle With Anthony Fauci

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blasted Democrats' "lies" about the Infrastructure package, claiming they will "squeeze" as much money as possible from "ordinary people." RAND PAUL: The numbers game is fake accounting. They aren’t really whittling down what they are going to spend it on. They are just whittling down how long they are going to count the accounting period to be. So, if it costs $5 trillion over 5 years and they only count $1 trillion, then that is $1 trillion. But that doesn’t make the programs small. The programs are still enormous and over time are going to add up to trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO