2,000 Migrants Continue Walk Through Southern Mexico

CHICAGO (CBS) — South Carolina, Texas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are being removed from Chicago’s travel advisory this week, while California and Mississippi were added back to the list.
There are now 41 states and one territory on the list.
The city’s COVID-19 travel advisory list includes every U.S. state and territory except: Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands.
Mississippi was taken off the list just last week, only to be added back this week.
“The movement of some states on and off our COVID Travel Advisory these past two weeks, and the...
