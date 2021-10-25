Hundreds walk together in New Jersey to raise awareness for suicide prevention
Hundreds walked together on Sunday in New Jersey to raise awareness for suicide prevention. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Hoboken walk. It's one of about a dozen walks the group holds in New Jersey and 400 that will take place nationwide. The foundation raises money to fund research and provide education on suicide prevention. More than 600 people participated. ABC7 was a proud sponsor of the event .
