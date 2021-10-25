CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Military Holds Three Tests to Advance Hypersonic Weapon Programs, Pentagon Says

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Navy and Army tested hypersonic weapon component prototypes on Wednesday that will inform development of new weapons,...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 2

One Time
8d ago

See if we were concerned with how strong our military is and not what bathroom to use we wouldn't be talking about this. It would be look, the Chinese copied our tech again.

Reply
3
Related
Design Taxi

US Army Will Test Most-Powerful-Ever Laser Weapon System In 2022

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Boeing are teaming up to develop a 300-kilowatt laser weapon that could soon become the most powerful system ever used by the US Army. The high power, compact structure is touted to be as large as a shipping container, and will be mounted onto...
MILITARY
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
americanmilitarynews.com

US military hypersonic missile test fails after China flies one around the globe

The United States military’s latest test involving hypersonic missiles failed this week just days after a report first revealed China successfully flew a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile around the earth in August before hitting its target. According to a Defense Department statement, the Pentagon conducted a “data collection experiment” on October...
KODIAK, AK
Daily Mail

Top Republican on Armed Services Committee tells Pentagon to SUSPEND its vaccine mandate to stop 'hindering military readiness' after China tested hypersonic missiles and with 'adversaries increasing their advantage'

Sen. Jim Inhofe called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to suspend the Pentagon's vaccine mandate, which he said had been implemented 'at the expense of readiness and morale.'. 'At a time when our adversaries continue to increase their quantitative and qualitative advantage against our forces, we should seek to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thedrive

Unwanted Global Hawk Drones Are Being Transformed To Support Hypersonic Missile Tests

Northrop Grumman is now working to convert four RQ-4s as Range Hawks to gather data on the new breed of hypersonic weapons. Northrop Grumman is going to repurpose four ex-U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk drones as Range Hawk surveillance platforms to monitor hypersonic missile tests. The change of role for the drones is part of the Air Force’s efforts to divest itself of the oldest Global Hawks and reflects the rapidly growing importance of the many hypersonic weapons now in development in the United States, across the services.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Seattle Times

‘Astounding’ new sensors make U.S. nukes more powerful and more accurate. But they may create additional security perils

A sophisticated electronic sensor buried in hardened metal shells at the tip of a growing number of America’s ballistic missiles reflects a significant achievement in weapons engineering that experts say could help pave the way for reductions in the size of the country’s nuclear arsenal but also might create new security perils.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Us Military#Us Navy#The Us Navy#Chinese#Wallops Flight Facility#Lrhw
The Independent

Pentagon tests hypersonic weapons as Biden admits he is ‘worried’ by China’s arsenal

The US Navy and Army tested hypersonic weapon prototypes following China’s test launch of a nuclear-capable space missile that has “worried” Joe Biden.While China has denied reports it tested a hypersonic missile that circled the earth, claiming it was a "routine spacecraft experiment," the president said he was concerned about the August test that reportedly left the Pentagon stunned.The three “successful” tests of hypersonic weapon component prototypes NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Wednesday will inform the development of new weapons, the Pentagon said in a statement to Reuters.The Navy and Army will conduct a flight test of...
MILITARY
UPI News

Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon's hypersonic weapons program hit a stumbling block Thursday after a test of a booster rocket failed. A booster rocket carrying a hypersonic glide body failed during a test at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak, reports CBS News. The booster was not directly related to hypersonic technology, and instead just the booster, Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman told CBS News in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
China
naval-technology.com

US conduct three tests as part of hypersonic flight campaign

The US Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) and the Army Hypersonic Program Office (AHPO) has successfully carried out a High Operational Tempo for its hypersonic flight campaign. The three tests to advance hypersonic weapon programmes were conducted on 20 October. These tests were executed by Sandia National Laboratories from NASA’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WNMT AM 650

Rocket failure delays U.S. hypersonic weapon test, sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon’s hypersonic weapon programs suffered a setback after a booster rocket carrying a hypersonic weapon failed to lift off, people briefed on the test result said. The test was intended to validate aspects of one of the Pentagon’s hypersonic glide vehicles in development, two of the people...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gazette

Military conducts tests to further hypersonic missile development

The U.S. Army and Navy successfully tested three hypersonic weapon component prototypes on Wednesday, the Navy announced a day later. The Sandia National Laboratory conducted the tests at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The results of the three precision sounding rocket launches will be used to "inform the development...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy