Football

Newland leads Eagles past Southern, 41-14

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Ohio — He ran like he had wings on his shoes. Eagle running back Bryce Newland ran for 386 yards as the Eastern football team finished its regular season with a 41-14 road Tri-Valley Conference, Hocking Division victory over the Southern Tornadoes Friday evening. With the win, the...

