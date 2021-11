There's a treat in the La Liga calendar on Sunday, as Real Madrid travel to Barcelona for the first instalment of El Clasico this season. 2021/22 has so far been a pleasant surprise for Real Madrid, following a silverware drought last term. Carlo Ancelotti's side sit three points behind current La Liga-toppers Real Sociedad (with a game in hand) and, following the disappointment of their first two defeats of the campaign immediately prior to the international break, Tuesday night's 5-0 trouncing of Shakhtar Donetsk away from home was an incredibly encouraging performance to bounce back.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO