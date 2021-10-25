Ozzfest at 25: Looking Back on the Festival’s Lineups

I had the pleasure of speaking with Jerry Cantrell ahead of the release of his new solo album ‘BRIGHTEN’ due out October 29th. This is his first new solo album in close to 20 years.. It is also the first album he has ever released independently. Brighten boasts a number of big name artists assisting Cantrell with his latest studio effort, including Duff McKagan (Guns n’ Roses), Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan), Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney) and many more! Jerry touches on how he connected with Gilbert Trejo.. son of renowned actor and all-around badass Danny Trejo, to direct the music video for the title-track Brighten. 2022 is going to be a huge year for Jerry.. which includes the Brighten 2022 Tour – hitting Atlantic City (Borgata/Music Box) & Philadelphia (TLA) in the beginning of April (tickets on sale now). 2022 also marks the 20th Anniversary of his last solo effort ‘Degradation Trip’, the 30th Anniversary of Alice in Chains multi-platinum smash hit ‘Dirt’, the 35th Anniversary of the formation of Alice in Chains as well as the 20th Anniversary of the passing of Layne Staley… and we talk about ALL OF IT!! Plus what we can expect next from Alice in Chains!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO