CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Ozzfest at 25: Looking Back on the Festival’s Lineups

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzfest kicked off its first year on October 25, 1996. The festival was famously founded by Sharon Osbourne after Lollapalooza turned down Ozzy Osbourne for a spot on their lineup. Ozzfest would later expand to a touring festival traveling throughout the United States and have stints in Europe and...

wmmr.com

Comments / 3

Related
TheWrap

Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID, Keith Urban Subs for Him at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Bryan Adams pulled out of Saturday night’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Tina Turner, after he tested positive for COVID-19, his rep confirms. Keith Urban stepped in for the esteemed musician, who was scheduled to perform a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R. to pay tribute to the legendary Turner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Dave Grohl Says He Overheard Kurt Cobain Talking About Kicking Him Out Of Nirvana

Dave Grohl told Vulture in an interview published Tuesday that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain considered replacing him as the band’s drummer. The subject came up when Craig Jenkins of Vulture asked Grohl about a piece by journalist Michael Azerrad that claimed that during the American tour for “In Utero,” Cobain was heard yelling in his hotel room about “firing” Grohl.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Popculture

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Stuns With Virtuosic ‘Natural Woman’ During Carole King’s Rock Hall Induction

After Taylor Swift inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and a loving speech, the stage turned over to some of King’s indelible songs. The inductee first introduced Jennifer Hudson, who turned in a powerful performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which King co-wrote with Gerry Goffin. Originally a hit for Aretha Franklin in 1967, the song was a standout of the 2021 Franklin musical biopic Respect, in which Hudson starred. (King and Hudson also co-wrote the original song “Here I Am [Singing My Way Home]”...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Label Society#Anthrax#Nino#Fear Factory#Sevendust#Coal Chamber#Incubus#Crazy Town#P O D#Drowning Pool#Millencolin#The Mad Capsule Markets#Antiproduct Main#Decapitated#Metalium#Royal Playboy Cartel#Skwor
wmmr.com

Motley Crue Go Full Secret Agent Man in New Graphic Novel

Motley Crue isn’t just a band; they’re also a group of undercover secret agents working on behalf of the government per the plot of a new graphic novel. Due out April, 1, 2022 is Motley Crue – The Dirt: Declassified, which dropped a teaser trailer below. Per the listing for...
ROCK MUSIC
river1037.com

Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift and more announced as presenters for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the performers and presenters for its 2021 induction ceremony. Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Dr. Dre, Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett, Drew Barrymore and other stars will be on hand to celebrate the new inductees.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wmmr.com

Rock Hall 2021: Who’s Being Inducted & How to Watch Ceremony

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is tomorrow (October 30), and it’s setting itself up to be one of the biggest induction ceremonies yet. The ceremony will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio. While there won’t be a live stream of the induction, HBO will be filming the ceremony and airing an edited version on Saturday, November 20 at 8 PM ET. The induction will also be available for streaming on HBO Max at the same date and time, as well.
CELEBRITIES
wmmr.com

Scott Weiland & 9 Other Musicians With Biopics In The Works

Following the success of biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, a number of other biopics about famous musicians have been announced to be in the works. One of those musicians with a biopic on the way is Scott Weiland, who would’ve turned 54 today (October 27.) Scroll below to see details on his biopic and nine others.
CELEBRITIES
wmmr.com

Jerry Cantrell chats with Brent Porche

I had the pleasure of speaking with Jerry Cantrell ahead of the release of his new solo album ‘BRIGHTEN’ due out October 29th. This is his first new solo album in close to 20 years.. It is also the first album he has ever released independently. Brighten boasts a number of big name artists assisting Cantrell with his latest studio effort, including Duff McKagan (Guns n’ Roses), Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan), Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney) and many more! Jerry touches on how he connected with Gilbert Trejo.. son of renowned actor and all-around badass Danny Trejo, to direct the music video for the title-track Brighten. 2022 is going to be a huge year for Jerry.. which includes the Brighten 2022 Tour – hitting Atlantic City (Borgata/Music Box) & Philadelphia (TLA) in the beginning of April (tickets on sale now). 2022 also marks the 20th Anniversary of his last solo effort ‘Degradation Trip’, the 30th Anniversary of Alice in Chains multi-platinum smash hit ‘Dirt’, the 35th Anniversary of the formation of Alice in Chains as well as the 20th Anniversary of the passing of Layne Staley… and we talk about ALL OF IT!! Plus what we can expect next from Alice in Chains!
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Neal Schon Pays Tribute to Late Journey Manager

Neal Schon took to social media to pay tribute to Herbie Herbert, Journey’s longtime manager who died on October 25 at age 73. Schon shared, “I’m very saddened by this news tonight of the recent loss Of Walter (Herbie) Herbert whom I’ve known since I joined Santana [in the] mid-1970 where I witnessed Herbie, a one man do it all show with Carlos Gregg and the rest of the band.”
CELEBRITIES
wmmr.com

Metallica Partners with MasterClass on ‘Being a Band’ Course

Metallica is lending their decades of experience of being a band to a new MasterClass course aptly titled “Being a Band.”. A trailer for the course can be viewed below and shows the band in an intimate setting touching on various topics including collaborative songwriting, navigating egos/giving criticism, performance technique/playing live, building a rock solo from the blues and making an album.
ROCK MUSIC
wmmr.com

Carmine Appice on The Go-Go’s in the Rock Hall: ‘C’mon, What’s Their Influence?’

Carmine Appice had some choice words for “wimpy” acts, in particular The Go-Go’s, who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The influential drummer — who’s best known for his work with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and Rod Stewart — was asked in an interview with Forbes whether or not he cares about not being a Rock Hall inductee. He responded with the following:
MUSIC
wmmr.com

‘Blues Brothers’ Docuseries In The Works

The Blues Brothers will be the subject of a new docuseries that was just announced. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will explore the pop culture phenomenon around the iconic characters that originated on Saturday Night Live and “…will include as-yet-unseen materials, and dive into the history, music catalog and legacy of the characters, as well as the actors behind them and the friendship they shared.” The outlet noted, “The series will also tackle ‘the sensitivities of race in the music industry and reveals the mindsets, intentions and follow-through of the creators.'”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy