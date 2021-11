Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is excited ahead of the El Clasico against Barcelona. Real Madrid go to Barca on Sunday for the first El Clasico of the season. Courtois said: "The Clasicos are one of the most watched games in the world. You feel when you go to play it, even before you are here. They are games that all the players watch. And we are happy that the fans are back in the stands. That gives a plus to a Clásico. It's going to be a very intense game, with rivalry, clashes on the field ...

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO