CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

An infectious disease expert explains new rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots

By Guest Author
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rupak_0cbXcd9u00

By Glenn J. Rapsinski , University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences

Many Americans now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster – and the flexibility to receive a different brand than the original vaccine they received.

On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sept. 22, 2021, emergency use authorization of a third dose – or “booster shot” – of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for certain Americans, on Oct. 20, the agency also gave emergency authorization to a third Moderna shot and a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine .

On Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended these vaccinations in light of the FDA’s authorization. The CDC’s signoff will make the Moderna booster shot available to people 65 and older, younger adults at higher risk of severe COVID-19 due to medical conditions and those who are at increased risk due to their workplace environment. People are now eligible for the Moderna booster six months after completion of their original series – as is already the case for the third Pfizer shot. The authorization made all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients eligible for a second shot two months after the initial dose.

Notably, the FDA and CDC also authorized a “mix-and-match” strategy , enabling eligible Americans to get a booster shot from a brand different from their original vaccine.

As an infectious disease expert , I have closely followed the development of the COVID-19 vaccines and the research on how immunity and vaccine efficacy shift over time.

With the swirling mass of news around how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are and who needs booster shots and when, it can be challenging and confusing to make sense of it all. But understanding how the immune system works can help bring clarity to the reasons some people could benefit from the authorized shots.

How vaccine efficacy evolves

The discussion and perceived urgency around booster shots has partially been driven by the occurrence of “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people. The term breakthrough misleadingly implies that the vaccines failed, but this is not the case. The intention of the vaccine is to reduce hospitalizations and deaths, a goal that the COVID-19 vaccines continue to meet .

While the Pfizer mRNA vaccine shows decreasing efficacy against asymptomatic and mild infections over the first six months after vaccination , studies show that it continues to be highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths , including against the delta variant , in the first six months.

A clinical study of the Moderna vaccine showed that antibody levels remain strong after six months as well. But studies after the six-month mark have been mixed, with reports of waning antibody levels leaving some researchers concerned that a booster shot strategy is essential. However, the limited data left too many questions for the FDA and CDC to approve a booster shot for all Americans, at least at this time.

Still, the overwhelming majority of intensive care admissions and deaths from COVID-19 continue to be in unvaccinated people . The rare deaths from COVID-19 in vaccinated people are mostly in people with immune systems weakened either by age or underlying conditions , which is why booster shots have been authorized for these groups . While boosters clearly help the individual, it is just as important for everyone to get fully vaccinated to protect vulnerable people by reducing the overall number of cases in the community.

Vaccines rev up the immune system

All three of the authorized vaccines in the U.S. work by giving the body instructions for making the spike protein from the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The spike protein, which resembles a stem with three buds on the end, is what enables the actual virus to invade cells and cause infection. The mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna provide the blueprint for the spike protein in the form of mRNA in a drug-delivery system called a lipid nanoparticle . The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives DNA instructions inside the coat of a different virus, called a viral vector .

The immune system quickly recognizes that these foreign proteins do not belong, and it generates an immune response to fight them off. These newfound defenses gear the body up to protect against the real virus. During this primary immune response , immune cells encounter spike proteins and, as a defense, they produce antibodies, “memory” cells and T-cells that can kill infected cells to prevent the virus from multiplying. Some of these antibodies and T-cells from the primary immune response persist over time, though they decrease during the first month after vaccination, while memory cells last much longer.

Then, when someone gets an additional dose of vaccine, the immune system goes through a secondary immune response . Thanks to the memory cells, the secondary immune response activates more rapidly, triggering lots of antibody production and T-cell activation. More mature antibodies are produced as well, and they are even better at trapping the spike proteins. And T-cells proliferate, helping to stop the intruder in its tracks. This type of secondary immune response can be activated again and again when repeat exposures to a vaccine – or booster doses – occur. Each time, the immune response mounts a stronger and more effective defense.

Mix-and-match vaccine boosters

Multiple studies , including preliminary research from the National Institutes of Health that is not yet peer-reviewed, have shown that the mix-and-match strategy is safe and effective at providing a significant immune boost.

Additionally, mixing vaccine types may be most beneficial in those who initially received a non-mRNA vaccine. The NIH data suggests that people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine had a bigger increase and achieved a higher antibody concentration after receiving an mRNA booster than if they received the Johnson & Johnson booster. For people who first received one of the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna, followed by a third shot with Johnson & Johnson, the antibody response was similar to that seen in those who got a third, or homologous, mRNA dose.

Studies exploring why the mix-and-match strategy is more effective with some initial vaccines and not others are underway. Understanding this and the effectiveness of different vaccine combinations, including using vaccines that are authorized in other countries , will help improve vaccination strategies all over the world.

Interchanging vaccine types may have greater advantages in some people than in others, which will become clearer as more data is gathered. But the good news is that the immune response seems to get a solid boost from booster shots, regardless of which vaccine combination is used.

Glenn J. Rapsinski , Pediatric Infectious Diseases Fellow, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post An infectious disease expert explains new rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA panel

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Friday endorsed a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, meaning millions more Americans are expected to soon join the line for booster shots. Anyone who received a J&J shot at least two months ago will be eligible for an additional dose, under the committee’s […] The post Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA panel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Feds OK ‘mix-and-match’ approach for COVID-19 booster shots

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given a green light to Americans who want to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by a different company than the one that produced the initial shot they received. The announcement Wednesday on allowing “mix-and-match” shots from different manufacturers will give more flexibility to state […] The post Feds OK ‘mix-and-match’ approach for COVID-19 booster shots appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country. Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers, so […] The post Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Pfizer Biontech#Americans#Johnson Johnson
deseret.com

CDC reveals which COVID booster shot you should get

Does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a preference for your booster shot? No, not really. On Friday, the CDC said it has endorsed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, which now opens the door for millions of more people to receive COVID-19 booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Vaccines
mendocinobeacon.com

The Miller Report: Mix and match booster shots

𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟴, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭; 𝗯𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿, 𝗠𝗗; 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗳𝗳 𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹. Last week we discussed how the FDA is considering approving booster shots for both Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines. Booster shots for Pfizer were approved last month. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
bizjournals

FDA greenlights Moderna boosters, mix-and-match shots

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the O.K. to Covid-19 vaccine "booster" shots made by Cambridge biotech Moderna Inc. Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) is now able to make and distribute boosters — third shots identical to each of the first two in the series, but half the amount — for patients 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults who are at a high risk for Covid-19 because of their occupations or time in institutional settings. The decision comes a few days after a key advisory committee unanimously voted in favor of the shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
marylandmatters.org

Mix-and-Match Booster Shots Authorized in Maryland

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) authorized mix-and-match booster shots in Maryland on Friday, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval to the approach for an additional vaccine dose this week. “Eligible Marylanders may now choose which vaccine they want for a booster, even...
MARYLAND STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
801
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy