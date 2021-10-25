City Council expected to learn more this week about repair costs for Alteri, Flynn pools

Youths from Carthage enjoy the last day of city pools being open in 2014 at the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the fairgrounds. Watertown Daily Times Justin Sorensen

WATERTOWN — City Council members should know more later this week about the fate of the pools at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and North Elementary School.

They are expected to get a report on Thursday from City Engineer Michael Delaney that will shed light on the costs to repair the two pools.

The pool repairs will be on the agenda for the Nov. 1 council meeting.

Repairs kept the pools from opening this past summer. Only the Thompson Park pool was open in the summer.

City Manager Kenneth A. Mix has assured supporters on council that the Alteri pool at the fairgrounds would be repaired in time to reopen in June.

Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Leonard G. Spaziani have been pushing for all three pools to reopen. Opponents don’t think the city needs to have three pools open.

“They need to be fixed,” Councilman Spaziani said last week.

The majority of council decided to keep the Alteri pool closed to gather data about how many people used the Thompson Park pool and to wait to make about $55,000 in repairs.

They cited costs for the pool program and the lack of lifeguards.

What happens with the Flynn pool at the elementary school is more up in the air, as Mr. Delaney discovered last spring it needs extensive repairs, estimating then that the costs could go as high as $300,000.

His memo will provide council with more definitive costs for that pool.

The Flynn pool at North Elementary School. Watertown Daily Times

The report also will outline how much it would cost to relocate the Flynn pool filter to the Alteri pool and provide council with the status of putting in order for a chemcontrol device and some other equipment for the Alteri pool.

Some new lifeguard chairs also are needed for that pool.

The Parks and Recreation Department also will provide attendance figures from last summer for the Thompson Park pool, Mr. Mix said.

Councilwoman Ruggiero has expressed disappointment that the Alteri pool did not open this summer. The city failed to put in an order to a local swimming pool company in time to get the necessary equipment for that pool to reopen.

The city was all set to demolish the Alteri pool until it was learned that the Flynn pool was the one that needed all the repairs.

The novel coronavirus pandemic also caused a major interruption to the city’s summer pool program during the summer of 2020.

In the past, council members have been concerned about the cost of staffing city pools, which is estimated at about $85,000 per season.