The Yakuza gaming franchise has been steadily growing in popularity and worldwide acclaim, particularly with recent hits like the turn-based Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the spinoff Judgment series, which includes the most recently released Lost Judgment. But the Yakuza franchise has been around for years, and has been offering players deep, wacky, and engaging gameplay in both the mainline Yakuza games and its spinoffs, and in all that time, it's created a fascinating history for SEGA's Yakuza franchise. So whether you've just jumped in with Yakuza: Like a Dragon or remakes like Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 (or even Yakuza 0), IGN's Yakuza expert Max Scoville breaks down 7 things you probably didn't know about the Yakuza games. Learn about surprising casting facts about appearances by various real-life people in the Yakuza franchise, unexpected Yakuza adaptations on screen and stage, and the clever meaning of certain names in the Yakuza universe.

