Rooster Locations

Chef Ferrell Alvarez is co-owner of Rooster & The Till in Seminole Heights and "director of all things creative and cool" for The Proper House Group, which is slated to open two new eateries in Tampa next year. We were dying to know: What would he eat for his very last meal?"It would have to be multi-course because I'm bad at favorites, but I like eating the way we cook at Rooster & The Till, with lots of courses," he told Axios.The appetizer: "A really fresh salad. … I could see going with persimmons. Right now, persimmons are flourishing locally. ... All different varietals of apples, stonefruits, and roasted pistachios or hazelnuts."The entrée: "Some really great grilled fish ... yellow-tailed snappers, cobia, grouper, mahi. ... Eating that with some braised greens or fall squashes. Or even some gnocchi or a light pasta.""Nero d'Avola or Nebbiolo, an Italian red wine, to accompany that."The dessert: "Maybe like a chocolate creme brûlée with an orange caramel sea salt gelato. And some candied almonds.""And a glass of tokaj, a Hungarian dessert wine, or Sauternes, a French dessert wine."

