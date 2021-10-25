CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 8 days ago

When voters go to the polls Nov. 2, most will have the opportunity to choose people who will serve on their local school boards. This year, the state is seeing an increase in candidates...

NJ Spotlight

Democrats lead in early and mail-in votes as NJ readies for Election Day

Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli and wife Melinda went to their local polling place in Hillsborough Friday morning to take advantage of New Jersey’s new, electronic early-voting system. While the latest figures show Democrats ahead by a small margin in early voting, the vote-by-mail numbers give them a whopping advantage: Out of 451,000 ballots mailed in, Democrats cast 65% compared to just 19% for Republicans and 16% for unaffiliated voters.
ELECTIONS
NJ Spotlight

Spending doubled in legislative races

Two contested districts now account for over a third of all campaign spending. Spending by New Jersey legislative candidates and independent organizations trying to influence the election has exploded as campaigning draws to a close, with more than a third of that money being spent solely in two South Jersey districts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: October 25, 2021

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama joined a Get Out the Vote effort in Newark. And Monday, with just 8 days until the election, it’s President Joe Biden’s turn. Monday, officials announced 829 new, positive cases and 8 new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,035,316 cases in the state and 27,863 confirmed and probable deaths.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Major change in vote by mail leaves millions out

Probably the easiest way to vote is from home, and while New Jersey has increased opportunities for mail-in balloting over the past three years, changes in who gets ballots automatically have left many voters confused, particularly after last year’s highly unusual election conducted mostly by mail-in ballots. Last fall, to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ Spotlight

Money, turnout key in close races in 8th Legislative District

Two open Assembly seats, a challenge in the Senate make this one of the state’s most competitive districts. The 8th legislative district sprawls over 20 towns in Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties and has grown increasingly politically competitive over the last several years. Now the races for Senate and Assembly seats here are among the few competitive legislative races statewide.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
