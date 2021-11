A proposed wind energy facility between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light would have up to 200 turbines. Six of the largest offshore wind companies in the world are bidding for space at the New Jersey Wind Port, a clean-energy manufacturing hub set to open in Salem County. One of the companies vying for a spot at the port is Atlantic Shores, which could use the space to build what might become the largest offshore wind project in the state. The project has some strong supporters at the Shore — and also critics.

