CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex, NJ

Water to six towns exceeds new limit for a ‘forever chemical’

By Jon Hurdle
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Water company says it’s no emergency, and notice required by DEP is causing anxiety. Water supplies to six towns in Middlesex and Union counties have contained a toxic “forever chemical” at above a new state health standard since at least the beginning of August, Middlesex Water Co. said. The...

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ Spotlight

Flood insurance reform bill debuts on Sandy anniversary

With the threat of more storms due to climate change, leaders say more funding needs to go into figuring out how to prevent damage in the first place. New Jersey’s two U.S. senators and fellow members of Congress are hoping to help hundreds of thousands of residents dealing with flood insurance problems nine years after Superstorm Sandy. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., all Democrats, announced their bill to reform the National Flood Insurance Program. The measure would create stable insurance rates for policyholders, capping annual increases at 9%. It would also develop a sophisticated flood map to more accurately see who lives in the heart of a flood zone. FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 system​, which is being phased in, will lead to higher premiums for most policyholders. In New Jersey, premiums will generally increase modestly but some people could see hikes up to 18% a year under current rules. The bill also extends the National Flood Insurance Program for another five years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ Spotlight

Major offshore wind projects stimulate support — and questions

A proposed wind energy facility between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light would have up to 200 turbines. Six of the largest offshore wind companies in the world are bidding for space at the New Jersey Wind Port, a clean-energy manufacturing hub set to open in Salem County. One of the companies vying for a spot at the port is Atlantic Shores, which could use the space to build what might become the largest offshore wind project in the state. The project has some strong supporters at the Shore — and also critics.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Ciattarelli would ratchet back pace of climate response

Climate change is real, but Murphy moving too fast, Ciattarelli says. Jack Ciattarelli is no climate denier. The Republican candidate for governor believes climate change and global warming are real, humans are accelerating the problem and carbon emissions must be reduced. But he says Gov. Phil Murphy’s ambitious plan to...
POLITICS
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Travel still below pre-pandemic levels, Netflix to bid on Fort Monmouth land, proposed billionaires tax

As of last month, passenger volume at Newark and New York City’s airports was still down 40% compared to two years ago. Airline and other travel in this area has yet to get back to pre-pandemic levels. The Port Authority has released data on passenger volumes at the airports, bridges and tunnels and on the PATH system. As of last month, passenger volume at Newark and New York City’s airports was still down 40% compared to two years ago, before COVID-19. Bridge and tunnel volume was nearly back to normal levels, but PATH ridership has plummeted; it’s down 56% compared to September 2019. Meantime, the seaport is handling record-setting volumes of cargo.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Plainfield, NJ
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Union, NJ
Government
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
Rahway, NJ
Middlesex, NJ
Government
City
Union, NJ
City
Metuchen, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Biden announces deal, Murphy pushes for SALT fix, Merck’s COVID-19 pill

Gov. Murphy says he will work with NJ’s congressional delegation to ensure final bill provides relief on SALT deduction cap. After weeks of debate, President Joe Biden announced he has reached a deal with congressional Democrats on a watered-down spending bill that would increase spending on social programs and address climate change. It includes investments in child care, an extension of the child tax credit, along with tax credits for clean energy. But there seems to be more out than in, including federal paid family leave. Meantime, Gov. Phil Murphy says he will work with New Jersey’s congressional delegation to ensure the final bill provides relief on the SALT deduction cap.
INCOME TAX
NJ Spotlight

Will NJ pay down some of its significant debt?

Key state Treasury officials are planning to meet Friday to decide whether to formally move ahead with paying off some of New Jersey’s significant debt, debt that grew after a round of emergency borrowing last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Few details have been made public about Friday’s meeting, but...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Water Supplies#Bottled Water#Dep#Middlesex Water Co#Pfoa
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: October 28, 2021

There are just five days to go before New Jersey decides its next governor. Stockton University is out with a new poll that shows Gov. Phil Murphy with a nine-point lead over his Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli. On Thursday, officials announced 1,554 new, positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

Push ahead or pull back? Businesses question climate plans

Advocates now look to shape debate as green energy goals are set. In the wake of a dire new report on climate change, activists and clean-energy advocates are pressing officials to step up the shift to a clean-energy economy, but others argue it would be more prudent to slow the transition and focus on reliability and cost.
INDUSTRY
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Campaign spending soars, housing price trends, fund for entrepreneurs

Through Oct. 19, Gov. Phil Murphy raised $16 million to Jack Ciattarelli’s $13 million. Spending in this year’s gubernatorial election has now topped $46 million with a blitz of activity in the last 2 1/2 weeks. New numbers from the Election Law Enforcement Commission show that through Oct. 19, Gov. Phil Murphy has raised $16 million to Jack Ciattarelli’s $13 million, and Murphy has a stash of cash on hand. ELEC says in the past week alone, independent groups have spent more than $7.4 million.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Gas prices keep climbing, business groups urge delay in vaccine mandate, EDA grants

Average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in NJ is just under $3.45. New Jersey gas prices shot up more than 9 cents a gallon over the past week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Garden State is just under $3.45. That’s about a $1.20 higher than what we were all paying a year ago. The price of premium gas is now approaching $4 a gallon. While the gas tax was recently lowered in New Jersey, we’re not seeing any benefit because there’s been a spike in gasoline demand as more people began commuting again, traveling and just going out more. And higher demand is leading to higher gas prices because there’s not enough supply. Oil producers cut back production during the worst of the pandemic. Steve Cronin, a journalist with Oil Price Information Service of IHS Markit, explains why he expects gas prices — already at seven-year highs — to remain high through next year.
TRAFFIC
NJ Spotlight

Ciattarelli says cut spending, but offers few details

In NJ governor’s race, here’s what GOP challenger says on state finances, taxes. Promising reduced taxes and a streamlined state budget, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is offering voters a big change from the way Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy has handled New Jersey’s fiscal issues. Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker...
POLITICS
NJ Spotlight

How much will it cost to get wind, solar onto power grid?

Power grid operator starts looking at costs as states push green energy goals. The operator of the nation’s largest power grid has begun assessing the cost to integrate offshore wind and other renewable energy into its grid, a cost that could approach $3.2 billion for five coastal states, including New Jersey.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NJ Spotlight

Nursing home order central in Murphy reelection fight

The COVID-19 pandemic has now dominated New Jerseyans’ lives for nearly two years and the state’s response to the fast-spreading, deadly disease is now playing a prominent role in the campaign for governor. Polls suggest most people have been supportive of how Gov. Phil Murphy, a first-term Democrat seeking reelection,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

Money race escalates in NJ governor campaigns

New Jersey’s two major party candidates for governor and the independent groups backing them have more than doubled their spending in the last 19 days. And while Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli raised slightly more than Gov. Phil Murphy, he is being outspent and has less money to use for the last week of the campaign.
ELECTIONS
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Collaboration across county lines is key to a healthy New Jersey

A look back at the lessons learned and the wisdom earned about keeping people healthy during the pandemic. In December 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the U.S. and the nationwide rollout began. With our colleagues from the state Department of Health, New Jersey Health Initiatives immediately joined with leaders and partners from more than 30 nonprofits and service providers in the state, across 16 counties, to identify how all of us — as a team — could ensure everyone had access to the vaccines so they could be vaccinated as soon as possible. We were especially concerned about New Jerseyans who were experiencing homelessness, homebound, without adequate transportation, living with chronic health conditions or otherwise vulnerable.
EDUCATION
NJ Spotlight

Highlighting programs that help residents pay utility bills

As part of Utility Assistance Week, state seeks to raise awareness of aid programs. Thousands of New Jersey residents are struggling to pay their utility bills, and the grace period preventing utility shutoffs will cease at the end of this year. Numerous programs have been expanded to offer more help, like the Universal Service Fund program for moderate-income residents who suffered a financial setback during the pandemic. A family of four making up to $106,000 a year can qualify for the program.
POLITICS
NJ Spotlight

Aging power grid stressed by new renewable energy

The state Board of Public Utilities is taking an initial step to modernize an aging power grid by trying to speed up the process of connecting new solar-panel systems to distribution systems operated by local utilities. The current process has been beset by lengthy delays in connecting new solar projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy