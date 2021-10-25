Arturia PolyBrute Synthesizer Review

Is it just me or has Humble Bundle consistently been a great thing within the gaming world? Not only have they given gamers a great deal with their monthly bundles, but they have always strived to offer some spotlight to indies. Including great indies in these bundles helps exposure which leads to getting the game talked about. On top of all of that, they’ve fairly recently started getting into the publishing business and this has been getting bigger and better. They have published some amazing indies like: Unsighted, Flynn: Son of Crimson, One Step From Eden, and Slay the Spire. Even when a game may not have been the top of our list, they usually still put forward some great ideas like in Wildfire. I promise this is not a paid for review by Humble, but I just wanted a long way to tell you that yes, Into the Pit, is great even if it’s not perfect.

