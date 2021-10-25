CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Arturia PolyBrute Synthesizer Review

Synthtopia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest synth4ever video takes a look at the Arturia PolyBrute synthesizer, the flagship of the ‘brute’ line of analog synthesizers. “The Arturia PolyBrute is a well-built instrument with a modern and futuristic analog sound,” they note,...

www.synthtopia.com

rekkerd.org

Imagine software synthesizer by Expressive E on sale for $89 USD

Plugin Boutique has welcomed Expressive E to its store with a promotion on the Imagine synthesizer instrument, offering a 40% discount for a limited time. A collaboration with Applied Acoustics Systems, Imagine offers hundreds of instrument layers, meticulously modeled to bring their very own character. Each preset combines two of these instrument layers to offer unprecedented acoustic timbres.
waytoomany.games

Review – Into the Pit

Is it just me or has Humble Bundle consistently been a great thing within the gaming world? Not only have they given gamers a great deal with their monthly bundles, but they have always strived to offer some spotlight to indies. Including great indies in these bundles helps exposure which leads to getting the game talked about. On top of all of that, they’ve fairly recently started getting into the publishing business and this has been getting bigger and better. They have published some amazing indies like: Unsighted, Flynn: Son of Crimson, One Step From Eden, and Slay the Spire. Even when a game may not have been the top of our list, they usually still put forward some great ideas like in Wildfire. I promise this is not a paid for review by Humble, but I just wanted a long way to tell you that yes, Into the Pit, is great even if it’s not perfect.
rekkerd.org

Parawave Audio releases Progressive House for RAPID Synthesizer

Parawave Audio has announced the release of a new sound extension pack for the RAPID Synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Progressive House features a collection of 138 new presets, 76 wavetables, 75 multi-samples, and 67 one-shot drums samples. The continuity of the progressive and melodic house genre impresses with...
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Inscryption

Back in 2016, Daniel Mullins quickly made a name for themselves with Pony Island, a brilliant indie title that impressed everyone with its surreal, creepy vibes, a bizarre yet successful blend of genres, and a captivating story with unique meta twists about the nature of games themselves. It was a joy to play, and as can be seen via the link back there, it was also a nightmare to review. It was one off those titles that was so offbeat and jam-packed with surprises that you had to go into it blind, just taking our word for it that it would be genius. And after a similar game with The Hex, Daniel is now back with what may be their biggest game yet, Inscryption. And once again, it’s an insane masterpiece that easily challenges those who dare review it.
#Synthesizers#Sound Design#Polybrute#Cross Mod#Steiner Parker Filter#Wheel Morphee
thexboxhub.com

RainCity Review

The developers of RainCity, Cotton Game, had previously only dipped their toes into Xbox waters with Mr Pumpkin Adventure. 2021 seems to be changing that. They’ve trawled their inventory for Mr Pumpkin 2: Kowloon Walled City, and now we’re getting one of their more modern releases, RainCity. Keep ‘em coming.
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Solcito Musica updates SuperSonico virtual analog synthesizer to v7.8

Solcito Musica has announced an update to the SuperSonico virtual analog synthesizer instrument for Windows. This synth is suitable for classic analog sounds, strings, bass, brass, leads, organs, atmospheres, pads, drums, emulations, toon sounds, etc. Its Sub-Oscillator includes an optional single low octave that is repeated along the keyboard. When doing a click on some controls or zones, it will appear a contextual help.
IGN

The Riftbreaker Review

There were so many moments while playing The Riftbreaker where I stood at the precipice of annihilation: my resources dwindling, my base relatively undefended as I scrambled to put out fires, and tens of thousands of aggressive aliens marching in my direction. Whether I was managing resources, constructing my base of operations, making upgrade decisions for my mech, or battling hordes of enemies, this RTS/top-down shooter hybrid rarely let me feel at ease – in a good way. Even with several unfortunate bugs and a bland story, surviving by the skin of my teeth through meticulous time management and split-second decision-making made it all worth it.
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production launches Complextro soundset for Babylon synthesizer

W.A. Production has released a brand new sound pack for the Babylon software synthesizer instrument. Complextro for Babylon contains 140 brand new presets, including bass, leads, plucks, and pads. Complextro may have evolved since its early days, but it certainly isn’t gone! With artists like Virtual Riot and others innovating...
NewsBreak
Technology
Synthtopia

Arturia MicroFreak v4 Adds Wavetable Support & More

Arturia has released a free firmware update for the MicroFreak, adding new synthesis options and more. Firmware V4.0 ‘takes MicroFreak on a sonic expedition to the edge of wavetable synthesis’, with a brand new engine, user wavetable compatibility, new presets and more. 00:00 Intro. 00:11 WaveUser Engine. 00:33 Sequencer Unison...
musicconnection.com

New Toys: Arturia FX Collection 2

I tried out three master bus processors of the 22 plugins in the new Arturia FX Collection 2 update. First up is the EQ Sitral-295 plugin that’s based on the Siemens W295B equalizer, a smooth, three-band stereo EQ that includes high-and low-pass filter sections. When hovering over any control, a dedicated window in the lower left shows what’s that control is doing. In stereo channel mode, the left and right controls link together (default) but you can unlink them. Because the two channels do not automatically unlink in Mid/Side mode, you could arrive at a mastering EQ in stereo mode and then switch over to M/S mode, keep the same EQ, and then tweak the Mid or Side EQs separately. I also liked the “stepped” controls for mastering applications for their solid, repeatable settings.
Synthtopia

Sequential Take 5 Synthesizer Deep Dive

In this video, synthesist Starsky Carr shares his take on the Sequential Take 5 synthesizer. The video offers an overview of the Take 5 and in-depth looks at each of the key sections. If you’ve used the Take 5, share your thoughts on it in the comments!. Topics covered:. 0:00...
MusicRadar.com

Arturia's V4.0 MicroFreak firmware update adds WaveUser synth engine and 64 new presets

Arturia have announced the release of a free firmware update for the MicroFreak, their four-voice digital-analogue hybrid synthesizer. The V4.0 update brings a new engine to the MicroFreak, expanding its capabilities as a wavetable synth. The WaveUser engine gives music makers the opportunity to upload their own custom wavetables (or any WAV or AIFF file) into MicroFreak through the synth's companion software, the MIDI Control Center.
godisageek.com

Killsquad review

I first played Killsquad at the end of 2019 when it entered early access, and that initial play left me a little cold. It had obvious potential, but at that point it simply wasn’t fully realised. Arguably, it still isn’t quite, but it’s much closer and, as a result, it’s a much more robust experience.
rekkerd.org

Sonivox Stratum FM synthesizer + 2 Bonus plugins on sale for $29 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the Stratum supersaw FM synthesizer by Sonivox, offering two bonus plugins with a purchase for a limited time. Put on your shades and get on board the time machine, as Stratum will take you down the wormhole straight into the 1980s futuristic soundscapes. By combining the fat, wide supersaw oscillators with the classic, rich sounding FM engine, we have brought synth technology of different eras together to give you THE SOUND of future-past.
rekkerd.org

Infected Sounds releases H4des software synthesizer for Windows

Infected Sounds has announced the release of H4des, a virtual synthesizer instrument for Windows. H4des is here and it has over 128 sounds to kick-start your creativity! Browse through the huge variety of built in presets or take full control of your sound and dive into the many modulation options, effects and parameters with the ability to layer up to 4 different waveforms.
gamecritics.com

Spookware Review

HIGH Hearing how baby skeletons are born. LOW The rhythm-based minigames. WTF “Since you’re wearing a deerstalker cap, would you mind solving this murder?”. Warioware’s microgames were a revolution in design, boiling entire concepts down to a single mechanic to be employed in just a few seconds while stripped of all context or narrative. It was a thrilling development, perfect for the kind of satirical construction that series offered, but also a great way to handle minor interactions. Now Spookware has arrived to pick up that Warioware design baton and run with it.
rekkerd.org

Roland JD-800 Software Synthesizer recreates iconic ’90s digital synth

Roland has announced the latest addition to the Legendary series of software-based Roland instruments available through Roland Cloud. In early 2021 — 30 years after the debut of the original JD-800 hardware synth — Roland introduced the JD-800 Model Expansion for the ZENOLOGY software synthesizer and select ZEN-CORE hardware instruments. Now, the anniversary celebration continues with the release of this iconic digital instrument as a dedicated DAW plugin. The JD-800 Software Synthesizer delivers a virtual recreation of the original’s unique sound and inviting control-laden interface, along with a host of new features and enhancements for today’s music producers.
Synthtopia

Roland JD-800 Software Synth Now Available Via Roland Cloud

Roland has introduced the JD-800 Software Synthesizer, a software recreation of the classic hardware JD-800. The original Roland JD-800 is considered by many to be one of the classic digital synths, combining the power of digital synthesis with the hands-on control of classic 70’s analog synths. It featured patches created by Roland’s then Chief Sound Designer Eric Persing, who created many of the most iconic sounds of classic Roland synths, before going on to found Spectrasonics.
Sonic State

Sonic LAB: Arturia MicroFreak V4 Firmware

Arturia just updated the software for their popular MicroFreak affordable digital synth to version 4. Its unusual and to be commended that Arturia continue to support hardware, adding extra functions and tweaks even after more than two years since its release. The OS is a free update. Exclusive extra content...
