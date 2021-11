TONIGHT: Beautiful sunshine and blue skies all across the Ohio Valley to kick off the first day of the new month. It was quite nice to see the sun out and about after a rain plagued last week. We will see much colder air funneling into the region tomorrow night. As for this evening, expect to see an increase and cloud coverage as we approach midnight. A few isolated showers are possible to our east with a lingering sprinkle possible in the AM hours as well. It will not be anything widespread or steady. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 30s if not low 40s, which is seasonably cool for this time of year. We will really need the winter blankets and jackets on Wednesday morning. Winds will blow from the west around 3-7 mph.

