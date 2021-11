There is something about the joy and fun that comes with Synth Riders. Maybe some feel it’s the music or maybe the way it makes you move. But there is one thing for sure that we can all mostly agree upon and that is the fun that can be had when playing. But it looks like the fun is in no way stopping any time soon and it looks like we will not have to wait for very long to get to experience the spiral of a ride we are about to experience. A new mode called the Spiral Mode is about to be unleashed that will debut a new stage and a new song.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO